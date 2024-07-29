Clearwater Managed Cloud Services Help Healthcare Organizations Leverage the Power of Microsoft Azure with Reduced Risk

With their decades of experience, Clearwater has really democratized the playing field and put CareHealth.ai on the same level as a big enterprise solutions company Post this

Clearwater's Managed Cloud Services for Microsoft Azure and Office 365 solutions provide design and implementation guidance for establishing a cloud computing environment, but the ultimate value is the 24/7 operations and oversight by healthcare experts. Managed Cloud Services include security and compliance management for Azure computing environments and services, Microsoft 365, Azure Virtual Desktops (AVD), Entra ID and extended identity and access management.

These services, which can be delivered as a standalone program or as part of a larger cybersecurity and compliance program like ClearAdvantage®, enhance Clearwater clients' ability to achieve cloud security, maximize performance, and maintain compliance as they grow. Endpoint/server security and ransomware protection, log management, vulnerability management, and firewall/network security can be additionally provided for on-premises locations for cost-effective security, compliance, and risk management.

"While cloud platforms come with inherited controls for HIPAA, HITRUST, and other compliance standards, they don't cover all of the responsibilities needed to ensure security and compliance for an organization," says Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Clearwater manages all of these responsibilities on our client's behalf in the cloud environment, so they can be confident knowing you have the expertise to protect their organizations' ability to provide care and deliver innovative solutions. Planning, design, implementation, continuous monitoring, and optimization are all covered by a team that is committed to serving the needs of the healthcare ecosystem."

CareHealth.ai is among the growing universe of clients that has engaged Clearwater Managed Cloud Services to help their organization leverage the power of the Azure cloud environment and achieve its business objectives.

Clearwater's expertise in Azure cloud, healthcare applications, and risk management helps CareHealth.ai, developer of an innovative solution for simplifying clinical workflows, expedite cloud service and application delivery and meet the industry's cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

"Partnering with Clearwater has been a critical step in bringing our solution to market," says CareHealth CEO, Dr. Chaitanya Mamillapalli. "Their team of experts guided us in building our cloud architecture in alignment with industry standard protocols and maintaining the necessary audit trail for HIPAA purposes. And they play an ongoing role in ensuring our cloud-based applications meet our customers' strict security and availability requirements.

"With their decades of experience, Clearwater has really democratized the playing field and put CareHealth.ai on the same level as a big enterprise solutions company," Dr. Mamillapalli added.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatersecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Howlett, Clearwater Security & Compliance, 7736366449, [email protected], www.clearwatersecurity.com

Corey Patchkofsky, Aria Marketing for Clearwater, 203.710.2296., [email protected], www.ariamarketing.com

SOURCE Clearwater Security & Compliance