Clearwater Once Again Rated Healthcare's Top Cybersecurity Consultants and Compliance and Risk Management Solution

The latest recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that Clearwater has been named top Cybersecurity Advisors & Consultants and Compliance & Risk Management Solution Post this

This year's review of healthcare cybersecurity advisors and consultants received responses from nearly 3,800 healthcare executives representing nearly 1,900 different organizations across the ecosystem of hospitals and health systems, physician groups, health plans and insurers, and medical device manufacturers. In addition to its overall #1 ranking, Clearwater was the top-rated vendor in 13 of the 18 KPI categories reviewed by Black Book which range from client outcomes and improvements and advisor domain and body of knowledge to speed and efficiency of engagement deployment and return on investment.

More than 1,500 users of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions in healthcare provider and payer organizations participated in Black Book's healthcare cybersecurity survey. Clearwater again led the way overall and also earned top honors in 12 of 18 KPI categories, including innovation & optimization, training, integration & interfaces, and support and customer care. The number one Compliance and Risk Management Solution rating for 2024 marks the eighth consecutive year that Clearwater has been recognized by Black Book as the leading vendor in that category.

Full rankings of hundreds of vendors can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-data-security-and-privacy.

"Delivering industry-leading value and exceeding client expectations is Clearwater's number one priority," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "I am very proud to see that the results of the latest Black Book survey once again validate the great work our team is doing to help our clients succeed. As we continue to grow the range of solutions we provide to the industry, we remain deeply committed to the mission of moving healthcare organizations to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission."

Clearwater's comprehensive set of products and services includes:

Managed Services

Fully outsourced, expert-led, security, compliance, risk and privacy programs that create a force multiplier in protecting healthcare organizations.

Managed Security Services

24x7x365 monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, firewall management, and incident response that give clients an edge over threat actors.

Cybersecurity Services

A full range of expert security assessments, testing, remediation and execution services that drive tangible outcomes.

Privacy and Compliance Services

Rigorous yet efficient solutions that help clients achieve and maintain compliance with key regulations and standards, including HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC 2.

IRM|Pro® Software

Award-winning software that provides insights and solutions to reduce risk and optimize security investments while enabling compliance.

Clearwater serves a diverse and growing base of clients across the healthcare industry, including some of the nation's largest health systems as well as a large universe of regional hospitals, physician practice management groups, digital health and other healthcare technology companies, medical device manufacturers, and business service providers that share in the need to keep patients safe and protected health information secure while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatersecurity.com.

Media Contact

John Howlett, Clearwater, 773.636.6449, [email protected], www.clearwatersecurity.com

Twitter

SOURCE Clearwater