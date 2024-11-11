Clearwater Periodontist Holds 10th Annual Veterans Day Event

Dr. Todd M. Britten and the team at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry held their 10th annual Free Dental Day for Veterans on November 8, 2024. The team at Britten Periodontics had overwhelming offers to help from many dental professionals in the community willing to donate their time and resources to provide free dental care.
Dr. Todd M. Britten, a leading periodontist in Clearwater, FL, held his 10th Annual Veterans Day Event, on Friday, November 8th, 2024 at Britten Periodontics and Implant Dentistry. The event, which has become a beloved tradition in the Clearwater community, honored local veterans for their service and sacrifice.
This year's event marked a significant milestone, as Dr. Britten and his team celebrate a decade of dedication to supporting veterans. The annual gathering provides an opportunity for veterans to enjoy complimentary dental screenings, consultations, periodontal maintenance and annual exams for past surgical patients.
"We are honored to host our 10th annual Veterans Day event and continue a tradition that gives back to the brave men and women who have served our country," said Dr. Britten. "Our practice is deeply committed to supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. This event is our way of showing appreciation and ensuring that local veterans have access to the care they need."
Dr. Britten also sang the praises of local restorative dentists who volunteered once again to help with patients' restorative dental needs. These dentists provide crowns, fillings, and even full mouth dentures to the veterans while Dr. Todd Britten provides the surgical and periodontal care. This year's event was assisted by local family dentists and restorative dentistry experts Dr. Neal Solar, Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, Dr. Jason Kopakin and Dr. Keith Kiskaddon. Having local dentists involved enables Dr. Britten and his team to provide comprehensive care.
About Dr. Todd Britten
Dr. Todd Britten is a board-certified periodontist based in Clearwater, Florida, specializing in advanced periodontal care and dental implants. With a commitment to excellence in patient care, Dr. Britten and his dedicated team aim to improve the oral health and overall well-being of their patients through compassionate, personalized treatment. As an active member of the Clearwater community, Dr. Britten has built lasting relationships with patients and continues to give back through events such as the annual Veterans Day celebration.
