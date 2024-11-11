Clearwater Periodontist Holds 10th Annual Veterans Day Event

"Our practice is deeply committed to supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. This event is our way of showing appreciation and ensuring that local veterans have access to the care they need." Post this

"We are honored to host our 10th annual Veterans Day event and continue a tradition that gives back to the brave men and women who have served our country," said Dr. Britten. "Our practice is deeply committed to supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. This event is our way of showing appreciation and ensuring that local veterans have access to the care they need."

Dr. Britten also sang the praises of local restorative dentists who volunteered once again to help with patients' restorative dental needs. These dentists provide crowns, fillings, and even full mouth dentures to the veterans while Dr. Todd Britten provides the surgical and periodontal care. This year's event was assisted by local family dentists and restorative dentistry experts Dr. Neal Solar, Dr. Jeffrey Ellenberg, Dr. Jason Kopakin and Dr. Keith Kiskaddon. Having local dentists involved enables Dr. Britten and his team to provide comprehensive care.

About Dr. Todd Britten

Dr. Todd Britten is a board-certified periodontist based in Clearwater, Florida, specializing in advanced periodontal care and dental implants. With a commitment to excellence in patient care, Dr. Britten and his dedicated team aim to improve the oral health and overall well-being of their patients through compassionate, personalized treatment. As an active member of the Clearwater community, Dr. Britten has built lasting relationships with patients and continues to give back through events such as the annual Veterans Day celebration.

