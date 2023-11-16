Clearwater Periodontist Holds 9th Annual Veteran's Day Event

Dr. Todd M. Britten and the team at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry held their 9th annual Free Dental Day for Veterans on November 3, 2023. The team at Britten Periodontics had overwhelming offers to help from many dental professionals in the community willing to donate their time and resources to provide free dental care. This year's event was assisted by local family dentists and restorative dentistry experts Dr. Neal Solar, Dr. Blayne Gumm, Dr. Ted Chamberlain, Dr. Keith Kiskaddon and Dr. Matthew Burton for your restorative care this year! "Having local dentists involved enables us to provide more comprehensive care to our veterans," Dr. Todd Britten said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Todd Britten and his team at Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry in Clearwater, Florida, recently held their 9th annual Veteran's Day of Care. It is an event that Dr. Todd Britten says he and his team hold close to their hearts and look forward to each year. Dr. Britten states he started the event in 2014 to provide comprehensive periodontal and restorative care to veterans who do not qualify for dental care through the VA and are unable to afford dental care on their own.