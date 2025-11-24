Cledara Brings Apple Pay to Customers, Consolidating Tech Company Spend

"Cledara is built for tech startups that want modern spend controls without the friction. With Apple Pay, finance teams and employees get the same controls and real-time visibility they love, now with the speed and privacy of paying by iPhone and Apple Watch." Post this

"Cledara is built for tech startups that want modern spend controls without the friction," said Cristina Vila, Co-founder & CEO of Cledara. "With Apple Pay, finance teams and employees get the same controls and real-time visibility they love, now with the speed and privacy of paying by iPhone and Apple Watch."

Where Apple Pay is available for Cledara Spend

Apple Pay will be available to Cledara Spend customers whose businesses are based in the following countries:

UK, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Finland, Estonia, Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Czechia, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.

A safer, more secure and private way to pay

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Easy to set up

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, open the Wallet app, tap the "+" button, and follow the steps to add a Cledara Spend card. For Apple Watch, open the Watch app on iPhone, select Wallet & Apple Pay, and add a card. Once a Cledara Spend card is added to any Apple device, customers can start using Apple Pay right away.

Works hand-in-hand with Cledara controls

Cledara Spend's budgets continue to apply when employees pay with Apple Pay, so finance teams keep the visibility and control they rely on, while employees enjoy a faster, more seamless checkout experience.

About Cledara

Cledara is the spend and SaaS management platform built for tech startups and scaleups. Cledara brings cards, software subscriptions, and renewals into one simple view so finance leaders can eliminate SaaS sprawl, control budgets, and move faster with clear visibility and actionable insights. Cledara is trusted by thousands of users across UK, Europe and the US.

