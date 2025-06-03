Cleerkut Royalty and West Night Publishing Forge North American Sub-Publishing Alliance

Cleerkut Royalty, a North American music rights administration firm founded by industry expert Cheryl M. Potts, has announced a strategic sub-publishing partnership with Westnight Publishing. This collaboration aims to bring Westnight's dynamic African music catalog to the U.S. and Canadian markets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move to bolster African music's presence in North America, Cleerkut Royalty has entered into a strategic sub-publishing agreement with West Night Publishing. This partnership aims to amplify the reach of West Night's diverse African music catalog across the United States and Canada, ensuring comprehensive rights management and royalty administration.

Founded by industry veteran Cheryl M. Potts, Cleerkut Royalty specializes in music rights administration and software, offering transparent and efficient royalty solutions. With this collaboration, Cleerkut will oversee the licensing and monetization of West Night's repertoire, providing artists and songwriters with enhanced representation in the North American market.

"This partnership reflects Cleerkut's commitment to empowering creators through accurate rights administration and global reach," said Cheryl M. Potts, Founder and CEO of Cleerkut Royalty. "We are honored to represent West Night's vibrant and diverse catalog and look forward to contributing to the growth of African music in the U.S. and Canadian markets."

The alliance aligns with West Night Publishing's recent expansion efforts, including its European collaboration with Back2da Future. By partnering with Cleerkut Royalty, West Night continues to strengthen its international footprint, bringing African music to broader audiences.

For more details on this partnership, visit the full article on Music In Africa: West Night Publishing expands to North America via Cleerkut deal.

