Clench Relief, Inc. Unveils Clench Relief® Pro Rx TMJ Mouthpiece - Providing Immediate Pain Relief from TMJ, Transforming TMJ Treatment for Dental Professionals

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clench Relief Inc. today announced the launch of its groundbreaking offering, the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece. Designed for dental professionals treating temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ/TMD), this innovative oral appliance can now be seamlessly ordered online, empowering dental offices to quickly and cost-effectively provide immediate relief for their patients.
The Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece is a revolutionary chair-side-fabricated oral device designed to alleviate TMJ pain by positioning the jaw in optimal alignment. Its patented anterior alignment guide precisely centers the upper and lower jaws, creating a harmonious bite position to relieve muscle and joint stress. Unlike traditional TMJ mouthpieces that require lengthy lab turnaround times and additional expenses, Clench Relief allows dental providers to produce a custom-fit, prescription-grade mouthpiece within minutes during a single office visit.
"Dental practices adopting Clench Relief® significantly enhance patient care by providing immediate TMJ pain relief in a single visit, while simultaneously increasing practice profitability," said Brian McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Clench Relief. "Because Clench Relief® qualifies under most insurance coverages, dental offices can more efficiently manage treatment costs."
"Super quick and easy to make without a lab and it works great! Many patients do not want to spend a lot of money on a splint if they are not sure it will even help them. I start them out with the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece for a quick and inexpensive way!"
- Dr. John Cargasacchi, DDS
Clench Relief®'s launch into B2B e-commerce aligns with rising patient demand and a rapidly growing market. Approximately 8 percent of the U.S. population suffer from TMJ disorders, creating a significant opportunity for dental professionals to address this widespread issue with an effective, patient-friendly solution.
Clench Relief Inc. was co-founded by CEO Brian McCarthy, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience scaling innovative healthcare businesses including 1-800-DENTIST, and Dr. David Frey, DDS, a renowned cosmetic and neuromuscular dentist at Perfect White Smile in Beverly Hills who is also an inventor and entrepreneur. Dr. Frey developed Clench Relief to fulfill a critical need for rapid, affordable, and clinically proven TMJ relief.
Coming Soon: Patients Can Access TMJ Relief from Home
Clench Relief® is also preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer, telemedicine-enabled product, allowing patients to conveniently access the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece from the comfort of their own homes.
Dental professionals interested in offering Clench Relief can now order directly through the new B2B e-commerce portal.
About Clench Relief Incorporated
Clench Relief Incorporated, headquartered in St. Paul, OR, is a pioneer in oral health innovation, dedicated to creating accessible, efficient, and clinically effective solutions for oral disorders. Its flagship product, the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece, delivers immediate relief through chair-side fabrication, enabling dental practices to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.
For more information, please visit [www.clenchrelief.com] or contact Brian McCarthy at 503-308-8093 or [email protected]
