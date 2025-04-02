Clench Relief, Inc. Unveils Clench Relief® Pro Rx TMJ Mouthpiece - Providing Immediate Pain Relief from TMJ, Transforming TMJ Treatment for Dental Professionals

"Super quick and easy to make without a lab and it works great! Many patients do not want to spend a lot of money on a splint if they are not sure it will help them. I start them out with the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece for a quick and inexpensive way" - Dr. John Cargasacchi, DDS, Cerritos, CA Post this

"Dental practices adopting Clench Relief® significantly enhance patient care by providing immediate TMJ pain relief in a single visit, while simultaneously increasing practice profitability," said Brian McCarthy, CEO and co-founder of Clench Relief. "Because Clench Relief® qualifies under most insurance coverages, dental offices can more efficiently manage treatment costs."

"Super quick and easy to make without a lab and it works great! Many patients do not want to spend a lot of money on a splint if they are not sure it will even help them. I start them out with the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece for a quick and inexpensive way!"

- Dr. John Cargasacchi, DDS

Clench Relief®'s launch into B2B e-commerce aligns with rising patient demand and a rapidly growing market. Approximately 8 percent of the U.S. population suffer from TMJ disorders, creating a significant opportunity for dental professionals to address this widespread issue with an effective, patient-friendly solution.

Clench Relief Inc. was co-founded by CEO Brian McCarthy, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience scaling innovative healthcare businesses including 1-800-DENTIST, and Dr. David Frey, DDS, a renowned cosmetic and neuromuscular dentist at Perfect White Smile in Beverly Hills who is also an inventor and entrepreneur. Dr. Frey developed Clench Relief to fulfill a critical need for rapid, affordable, and clinically proven TMJ relief.

Coming Soon: Patients Can Access TMJ Relief from Home

Clench Relief® is also preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer, telemedicine-enabled product, allowing patients to conveniently access the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece from the comfort of their own homes.

Dental professionals interested in offering Clench Relief can now order directly through the new B2B e-commerce portal.

About Clench Relief Incorporated

Clench Relief Incorporated, headquartered in St. Paul, OR, is a pioneer in oral health innovation, dedicated to creating accessible, efficient, and clinically effective solutions for oral disorders. Its flagship product, the Clench Relief® Pro Rx Mouthpiece, delivers immediate relief through chair-side fabrication, enabling dental practices to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit [www.clenchrelief.com] or contact Brian McCarthy at 503-308-8093 or [email protected]

