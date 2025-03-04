Cleo Partners with Sonder Health Plans to Provide Comprehensive Care Coordination & Family Caregiving Support for Medicare Advantage Population

"With Cleo, we can better meet the needs of our members — including empowering their family caregivers — to improve the member's health outcomes and drive the improvements needed to meet the challenges of today's healthcare landscape." - Dr. Dirk Slaker, Chief Medical Officer at Sonder Health Post this

Cleo's proactive care model — particularly focused on expertise in eldercare issues such as chronic condition management, Alzheimer's disease and dementia care, and end-of-life care — is a natural fit for the Medicare Advantage market, where Cleo proactively identifies risk factors related to physical and emotional wellbeing, social wellbeing, and health-related social factors to mitigate their effects.

"The need to recognize and support caregivers of seniors is among the most significant overlooked challenges facing the aging U.S. population, their families, and society. Cleo already supports the older population by supporting their family caregivers through our commercial customers, so it's seamless to extend care to directly support Medicare Advantage members themselves," said Cleo CEO Madhavi Vemireddy. "As a member of the 'sandwich generation,' I am experiencing first-hand the growing complexity of watching my parents manage their health. The application of Cleo's integrated care coordination and family caregiving support is perfectly suited for Medicare Advantage members and Sonder Health's population. By delivering customized care and focusing on holistic, whole-family health, we are supporting Sonder Health's commitment to improving care and outcomes for their members."

As part of the partnership, Cleo will deliver its proven model of integrated care to Sonder Health's Medicare Advantage members, enhancing the management of chronic conditions, addressing health-related social needs, and navigating members to high-quality care. Cleo's support will contribute to improving key outcomes within the Medicare Star Rating System, including:

Improving Member Physical and Mental Health: Cleo will help ensure that members receive tailored care plans that address both physical and mental health needs, supporting overall well-being.

Addressing Disparities in Care: The partnership will focus on closing gaps in care that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, helping to ensure equity in health outcomes.

Navigating to High-Quality Care: Cleo will help Sonder Health members access the best providers and services, streamlining care coordination and improving overall satisfaction.

Closing Gaps in Health-Related Social Needs: Cleo's team will work closely with Sonder Health to identify and address non-medical needs that can impact health, such as transportation, food insecurity, and housing.

Supporting Whole Family Health: Cleo will support family caregivers to positively influence member outcomes, by improving adherence, reducing readmission rates, and ensuring that the member is guided to the right care at the right time.

Cleo's comprehensive approach to care integrates advanced analytics, curated digital pathways, and access to a team of expert allied health professionals to manage and improve the health of members, particularly those with complex needs. This partnership is expected to yield significant benefits for Sonder Health's members, from improved health outcomes to enhanced satisfaction with their care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cleo to bring these robust care coordination and family caregiving services to our Medicare Advantage population," said Dr. Dirk Slaker, Chief Medical Officer at Sonder Health. "With Cleo's expertise, we can better meet the needs of our members — including empowering their family caregivers — to improve the member's health outcomes and drive the improvements needed to meet the challenges of today's healthcare landscape."

This new partnership reflects a growing trend in healthcare where enhanced care coordination and family-centered care are becoming an essential part of improving care, reducing costs, and achieving better overall outcomes for complex patient populations.

About Cleo

Cleo is the only global, holistic, comprehensive family care platform supporting individuals throughout every life stage. Whether individuals are caring for their children, an adult loved one, or doing both as part of the growing Sandwich Generation, all while taking care of their own health, Cleo provides life-changing care for families and family caregivers. Cleo provides virtual coaching, concierge support, and navigation to resources and benefits to support the needs of the entire family.

Serving more than 200 clients, Cleo provides global, equitable, and inclusive support with Guides located in every region of the world. With a focus on driving family health outcomes, Cleo's virtual coaching and care navigation includes support for families experiencing dementia, cancer, and other complex care journeys. Backed by The Validation Institute, Cleo is proven to improve mental health and decrease burnout for members, all while maximizing cost savings. Cleo delivers evidence-based interventions to improve the health & wellbeing of the family unit, decrease caregiver burnout, increase productivity, and reduce healthcare spend.

For more information, visit www.hicleo.com.

About Sonder Health Plans, Inc.

Sonder Health Plans, Inc. is one of the fastest-growing HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage companies with Medicare contracts in the state of Georgia. In 2025, Sonder increased its service area from 12 metro-Atlanta counties to 84 Georgia counties including Macon, Columbus, and Savannah service areas. This has occurred at a time when other Medicare Advantage companies are reducing membership in Georgia. Sonder Health Plans, Inc. is an HMO and PPO with Medicare contracts. Enrollment in Sonder Health Plans depends on contract renewal. Founded in 2018 and serving Georgia residents, the Atlanta-based company specializes in providing customer service and industry-leading wellness benefits and special programs to meet the unique needs of Georgians. The mission of Sonder Health is to provide exceptional health care "by Georgians for Georgians."

For more information, visit sonderhealthplans.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Mann Cronin, Cleo, 1 9142609651, [email protected], hicleo.com

SOURCE Cleo