Cleo Partners with TOOTRiS to Support Families with Real-Time Access to Child Care

New partnership with TOOTRiS builds upon Cleo's mission to provide comprehensive support for parents that addresses the child care crisis for Cleo members and employers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Cleo, the leading global comprehensive family care platform, announced a strategic partnership with TOOTRiS, the nation's largest child care platform. This collaboration will provide Cleo members and their employers with expanded backup child care support, addressing a critical need for working families.

For decades, U.S. parents have faced a broken child care system, grappling with limited availability and unaffordable costs. The pandemic further intensified this crisis, leaving both parents and the child care industry in turmoil. A recent U.S. Surgeon General advisory, Parents Under Pressure, highlights how chronic stress from rising child care costs and lack of access is significantly impacting working parents, directly impacting their productivity and absenteeism from work. In fact, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce study found that 58% of working parents have had to leave work due to inadequate child care options, and 32% of women reported caregiving responsibilities as a barrier to returning to work, keeping them out of the workforce entirely.

The partnership between Cleo, who is dedicated to providing life-changing care for employees and their families through all stages of life, and TOOTRiS, who is committed to making child care convenient, affordable, and on-demand, combines their strengths to deliver comprehensive child care solutions that support the well-being of working families and drive positive outcomes for employers.

"At Cleo, we understand the urgent need for sustainable child care solutions, as families across the U.S. continue to grapple with the child care crisis. This challenge not only impacts the well-being of working parents but also directly affects employers through decreased productivity and employee turnover." said Madhavi Vemireddy, Chief Executive Officer of Cleo. "That's why we've partnered with TOOTRiS to create an innovative child care solution that supports both our members and their employers. Together, we're creating a pathway for parents to access reliable, quality care for their children, allowing them to thrive in their roles at home and at work. By investing in child care, our customers invest in their most valuable asset: their people."

About the partnership

Founded in 2019, TOOTRiS has revolutionized Child Care Benefits, making available the only turn-key platform that enables employers to incorporate low-cost, high-value support to working parents with zero administration. Through TOOTRiS' modern and tech-focused member interface, Cleo members can see real-time child care availability in their area, choose programs that fit their family's specific needs, receive exclusive access to virtual and in-person tours, and access anytime concierge support. With over 200,000 options to meet every family's need, this benefit provides support to assist employees every step of the way to reduce the burden of enrolling in quality child care programs.

"Investing in Child Care is truly an investment in people," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "By empowering employers to support their working parents, we're not just improving access to quality care—we're creating a ripple effect that benefits entire communities. This initiative positively impacts Child Care providers, strengthens the workforce, and fosters a thriving environment where both families and businesses can flourish."

By supporting working parents with this essential benefit, Cleo and Tootris are driving change by providing solutions that support employees and employers alike — fostering a healthier, more inclusive workplace and a brighter future for families.

About Cleo

Cleo is the only global, end-to-end, comprehensive family care platform supporting individuals throughout every life stage.

Whether individuals are growing their family; raising babies, children, or teenagers; caring for an adult loved one; or taking care of their own health, Cleo provides virtual coaching, concierge support and navigation to resources and benefits so that they can be happier and healthier both at home and at work.

Serving more than 200 clients, Cleo provides global, equitable, and inclusive support with Guides located in every region of the world. Cleo delivers evidence-based interventions to improve the health & well-being of the family unit, decrease caregiver burnout, increase productivity, and reduce healthcare spend. Backed by The Validation Institute, Cleo is proven to improve mental health and decrease burnout for members, all while maximizing cost savings for employers.

For more information, visit www.hicleo.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network with over 200,000 providers across the country. TOOTRiS provides a seamless Child Care Benefits workforce solution that meets the new CHIPS Program requirement by giving working parents direct access to the most affordable, accessible, reliable, and high-quality Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the first and only technology that unites key stakeholders (parents, providers, employers, government agencies) in a single platform, enabling employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits to increase productivity, retention, recruiting, and ROI, while their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need.

For more information, visit www.tootris.com.

