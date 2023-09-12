Cleo Unveils Global Launch of Evidence-based Support Plans, Real-time Family Health Reports and Personalized Self-Care to Revolutionize Caregiving Experience

"This outcomes-focused framework not only provides the tools for better caregiving, but also tracking and measuring impact on key outcome areas for employers." Tweet this

Additionally, Cleo members now have the ability to add themselves as a caregiving recipient, in order to ensure that they're taking care of themselves while caring for others as well as plan for their own current and future care needs.

+ Support Plans: Foundational and Targeted Care for Specific Needs

Cleo's new Support Plans provide a seamless and structured approach to caregiving by offering tailored tasks and interventions to address a wide range of parenting and caregiving concerns.

Every Cleo member receives a Support Plan for each individual they are caring for, as well as one for themselves, which each consist of tasks based on family details they've shared with Cleo. This foundational level of support ensures that caregivers have a structured plan to follow right from the start. Support Plans can help a member with some of the more challenging milestones along a typical journey, such as parenting a toddler or raising a teenager, or also provide in-depth support tailored to specific caregiving conditions, such as high-risk pregnancy, ADHD, learning disabilities, Alzheimer's/Dementia, falls in the elderly, and others.

Each Support Plan is composed of evidence-based actions that align with the recipient's support requirements, designed to achieve targeted successful outcomes for the entire family unit.

+ Real-time Member Reports for Family Health IndexTM

Cleo builds upon its successful, measureable framework of the Family Health IndexTM by launching real-time member reports, allowing Cleo members to identify and engage with potential issues before they cause burnout, absenteeism, or mental health issues.

The Family Health IndexTM measures seven dimensions of family health: confidence, caregiver burden, self-care, general health, emotional wellness, connectedness, and family support. Now, members can take the Family Health IndexTM assessment and immediately see their score, receive targeted interventions for the dimensions they can improve on, and track progress over time.

+ Self-Care for Cleo Members

About 27% of white-collar workers say they would quit and look for new jobs if their employer didn't do a better job of addressing their mental health needs (Fortune). Additionally, the cost of burnout, absenteeism, and mental health care costs are a significant burden on employers, and caregivers experience some of the worst mental health among employees.

Cleo members have always been supported with emotional wellness, balancing career and family, returning to work after leave, and more. Now, that support is provided programmatically through Cleo's Self-Care offering, which features expanded topics, education, and expert sessions including taking care of myself, managing menopause, planning for future care, navigating family support, and more. Self-Care is included for Cleo members and employers, helping individuals stay engaged as a caregiver and employee alike during some of life's most challenging moments.

+ Measuring Success, Impacting Lives

Cleo's Support Plans, Family Health IndexTM, and Self-Care features are built on a foundation of evidence-based, best-practice resources and interventions known as High-Value Interventions. These interventions are meticulously crafted to drive behavior changes that directly impact Cleo's outcomes across different stages of life, fostering measurable improvement in the lives of caregivers and care recipients—and delivering results to employers. This includes reducing hospitalization rates in newborns, higher return-to-work rates, decreasing burnout, increased productivity, decreased attrition, and many more.

"With our outcomes-focused framework, we're not only providing the tools for better caregiving but also tracking and measuring our impact on key outcome areas," said Madhavi Vemireddy, physician and CEO at Cleo. "This launch marks a significant step forward in Cleo's mission to enhance the quality of life for caregivers and their care recipients alike."

+ About Cleo

Cleo, founded in 2016 by a clinician, has evolved to become the most comprehensive global support network for parents and caregivers, providing end-to-end trustworthy, inclusive support through all stages and phases of life. Cleo is now the leading global family support benefit trusted by 180+ forward-thinking employers to support families, improve health outcomes, control costs and attrition, and build inclusive cultures of care.

Cleo families are happier, healthier, and more productive and engaged as they balance their roles at home and at work. Cleo customers experience less attrition rates - Cleo members are 30% less likely to be planning to leave their job than non-Cleo working parents. Cleo is creating a more equitable work world where everyone wins: employees are more supported and therefore more successful at work and home, and employers see their bottom line improved through higher retention, improved health outcomes, decreased absenteeism, and a culture of inclusivity that stands the test of time.

Cleo believes in challenging the care status quo, and in doing so envisions a world where caregiver support is more democratized, and all caregivers feel as nurtured and supported as they deserve to be.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

For more information about Cleo Support Plans, the Family Health IndexTM, and Self-Care, please visit hicleo.com.

Media Contact

Cleo Public Relations, Cleo, 1 646-413-0806, [email protected], hicleo.com

SOURCE Cleo