Cleo's Family Health Index™ Achieves Validation from Validation Institute, Enabling Employers to Better Measure the Impact of Offering Parenting & Caregiving Benefits

Beyond providing insight on the wellbeing of caregivers and their families at scale, Cleo's Family Health Index™ enables early, targeted interventions to help parents and caregivers at greater risk of burnout — thereby allowing employers and health plans to avoid excess spend and increase productivity and improve emotional wellness.

"Validation Institute verified and validated Cleo's Family Health Index™, which is the first tool I've seen that can assess employees who are on the verge of burnout, with poor mental health and loss of productivity," said Linda Riddell, Chief Data Scientist at Validation Institute. "This tool accurately measures participants' health that correlates with productivity, and Cleo's interventions after-the-fact raises participants' Emotional Wellness (PHQ-4) scores and overall FHI score, which in turn correlates with lower medical costs for their employer."

"At Cleo, we take a population health approach to supporting caregivers, which includes using advanced analytics to identify families who are at higher risk of burnout, so that we can deliver evidenced-based interventions to mitigate that risk while supporting the holistic needs of the family unit," said Madhavi Vemireddy, Chief Executive Officer of Cleo. "Our data shows that Cleo's interventions and employee support leads to happier, healthier, more productive workplaces, as observed by our customers. We're thrilled that such an esteemed third party as Validation Institute has demonstrably measured the impact of our Family Health Index™, so that we can bring these results to even more companies and families."

Validation Institute reviewed Cleo's Family Health Index™ measurement tool and associated data, and found the following:

Cleo's Family Health Index™ accurately measures key dimensions of participants' health and assesses their need for support for parenting and caregiving.

The Family Health Index™ score also accurately reflects and correlates to the participant's work productivity, giving Cleo the ability to identify people who are more likely to lose time from or be less productive at work due to parenting or caregiving.

Engagement with Cleo improves higher risk members' overall Family Health Index™ scores and Emotional Wellness (PHQ-4) scores.

Cleo's cost saving analysis offers an evidence-based estimate of Cleo's emotional wellness support impact on medical costs.

Within the last year across Cleo's book of business, Family Health Index™ (FHI) scores show — from an n-size of 8,000 — that 33% of Cleo's parenting and caregiving members are at higher risk for burnout, primarily among school-aged parents, high school parents, and adult caregivers. The risk rises to 47% for sandwich generation members, underscoring the necessity for a unified platform to comprehensively identify and support all caregiving journeys. Moreover, a lower overall FHI score, indicating a higher risk for burnout, correlates with greater productivity losses (such as presenteeism & absenteeism).

As verified by the Validation Institute, when these members engage with Cleo's experts and high-value digital interventions, 69% of members who initially were identified as higher-risk for burnout improve their overall FHI score. Additionally, Cleo's evidence-based cost savings analysis reveals that improvements in PHQ-4 scores can yield an average cost savings of $5,079 for each maternity member and an average of $1,293 for each parent or caregiver member for employers.

Click here to download the Validation Institute report, which includes more information about Validation Institute's review process

Cleo and Validation Institute, along with Cleo customer Genentech, will be hosting a webinar on August 7 at 1:00pm Eastern entitled You Can't Improve What You Don't Measure: How to Understand — and Improve — Parent and Caregiver Health and Productivity.

About Cleo

Cleo is the only global, end-to-end, comprehensive family care platform supporting individuals throughout every life stage.

Whether individuals are growing their family; raising babies, children, or teenagers; caring for an adult loved one; or taking care of their own health, Cleo provides virtual coaching, concierge support and navigation to resources and benefits so that they can be happier and healthier both at home and at work.

Cleo's expert global Guide network combined with advanced analytics and a personalized digital platform supports members in more than 70 countries around the world through 17+ languages spoken by our Cleo Guides with an additional 250+ live translated languages. Cleo delivers evidence-based interventions to improve the health & wellbeing of the family unit, decrease caregiver burnout, increase productivity, and reduce healthcare spend.

Cleo is trusted by more than 200 employers and health plans. For more information, visit www.hicleo.com.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on healthcare solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

More information is available at www.ValidationInstitute.com.

