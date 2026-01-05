Clerio Vision Granted U.S. Patent for Novel "Optical Signature" Technology to Control Myopia Progression

"This patent protects the fundamental mechanism of action behind our next-generation myopia control designs and allows us to proceed confidently into the clinical trial phase. We are excited to translate this scientific discovery into a therapeutic reality for millions of myopic children." Post this

Traditional myopia treatments often focus on the amount of peripheral defocus (blur). However, Clerio Vision's research indicates that the orientation of that blur, known as Optical Anisotropy, may be a more potent signal for the eye. "Our research suggests that the eye is sensitive to the shape of the focal point in the peripheral retina," said Len Zheleznyak, EVP of Vision Science at Clerio Vision and co-inventor of the technology. "We have found that 'anti-radial' blur is endemic to myopic eyes. Switching that blur orientation to radial may be protective against myopia progression, based on choroidal thickness studies. This patent covers optical designs needed to flip peripheral blur orientation from 'grow' to 'stop' using contact lenses."

LIRIC: Precision Where It Matters

Creating these highly specific, asymmetric optical patterns is challenging with conventional contact lens molding. Clerio Vision's proprietary LIRIC® technology is uniquely capable of "writing" these complex optical anisotropy profiles directly into the lens material with micrometer-level precision. This allows for the creation of a "stop signal" that is customized to the eye's natural optics.

Next Steps: Clinical Validation

With this key patent secured, Clerio Vision is moving forward with the design of additional clinical trials to validate the efficacy of these novel optical profiles in pediatric populations. The company aims to demonstrate that manipulating the orientation of peripheral blur can significantly slow the progression of myopia in children. "Securing this patent is a pivotal step in our roadmap," said Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision. "It protects the fundamental mechanism of action behind our next-generation myopia control designs and allows us to proceed confidently into the clinical trial phase. We are excited to translate this scientific discovery into a therapeutic reality for millions of myopic children."

About Clerio Vision

Clerio Vision is developing a breakthrough laser technology platform to treat vision issues. The company's proprietary LIRIC technology modifies the refractive index of existing lens materials, enabling the non-invasive correction of refractive errors and the creation of advanced optical designs for presbyopia, myopia, and higher-order aberration correction.

Media Contact

J. Mikael Totterman, Clerio Vision, Inc., 1 617-216-7881, [email protected], www.cleriovision.com

SOURCE Clerio Vision, Inc.