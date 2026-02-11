Clerio Vision to Unveil Breakthrough LIRIC® Contact Lens Data and New Myopia Research at 2026 Wavefront Congress

We are thrilled to share our latest clinical and research work with this community. From defining the optical triggers of myopia to creating the world's first diffractive soft contact lens, our team is demonstrating the unique power of the LIRIC platform to solve complex vision challenges. Post this

Presentation Highlights:

The World's Only Diffractive Multifocal Contact Lens: Dr. Zheleznyak will report visual performance data for a groundbreaking new soft contact lens design enabled by LIRIC. Unlike traditional molding or lathing, LIRIC allows for the embedding of a diffractive wavefront directly within the contact lens material. This capability has produced an Extended Depth of Focus (EDOF) design that offers superior visual quality across distances, marking the first time a diffractive multifocal optic has been successfully deployed within a soft contact lens format.

New "Optical Signatures" in Myopic Children: In a second session, Dr. Zheleznyak will discuss findings from a recent paper published in the Journal of the Optical Society of America A1. The study, a multi-national collaboration involving Aier Eye Hospital (China), the University of Rochester (USA), Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (Poland), and the University of Murcia (Spain), examined retinal image quality in Chinese children. The researchers identified a distinct trend: myopic children tend to exhibit an anti-radially elongated peripheral blur, a marked difference from the blur patterns found in emmetropic (non-myopic) children. This finding supports the hypothesis that peripheral blur orientation is a critical signal for eye growth.

"The Wavefront Congress is the premier forum for the world's leading vision scientists," said Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision. "We are thrilled to share our latest clinical and research work with this community. From defining the optical triggers of myopia to creating the world's first diffractive soft contact lens, our team is demonstrating the unique power of the LIRIC platform to solve complex vision challenges."

About Clerio Vision

Clerio Vision is developing a breakthrough laser technology platform to treat vision issues. The company's proprietary LIRIC technology modifies the refractive index of existing lens materials, enabling the non-invasive correction of refractive errors and the creation of advanced optical designs for presbyopia, myopia, and higher-order aberration correction.

References

1. Winter, S., Liu, C., Lin, Z., Artal, P., Lan, W., and Zheleznyak, L., 2025. Optical quality and anisotropy across the retina of Chinese children's eyes. Journal of the Optical Society of America A, 43(1), pp.77-85.

[Conference Website: https://wavefrontcongress.org/]

