ClerkHero: Cambodian-American Founder Launches AI Tool to Help Californians Fight Traffic Tickets Without a Lawyer

From Pulled Over to Pissed Off

"I got pulled over for going ten over. Just trying to get home from work," said Yoeun. "I went online and saw lawyers charging $400 to fight a $200 ticket. That's not justice. That's a racket."

While researching options, Yoeun discovered TR-205, a little-known California court form that lets drivers contest tickets by mail without appearing in court. It was free. It was legal. And lawyers were quietly charging hundreds to use it for clients who had no idea it even existed.

Fixing the System with Code

Instead of hiring a lawyer, Yoeun taught himself to code by fixing computers and decoding bureaucracy for his immigrant parents, and decided to build a solution from scratch.

"I grew up translating legal letters and DMV notices for my family," he said. "We couldn't afford lawyers. I watched my parents pay money they didn't have because they didn't know the rules. I built ClerkHero so no one else has to feel that powerless again."

The software reads traffic citations, fills out the required court documents (like TR-205), and generates a ready-to-mail defense packet — no legal knowledge required. It's fast, affordable, and written in plain English.

TurboTax for Courts

"If TurboTax helped people do their taxes without an accountant, ClerkHero does the same for traffic tickets," Yoeun explained. "The court system is full of fine print and legal traps. I built a machine that reads the system and fights back."

ClerkHero doesn't give legal advice. It gives people access to the tools the government never bothered to explain. The process is transparent, step-by-step, and intentionally designed to help citizens self-represent with confidence.

Built by a Son of Survivors

Yoeun's parents escaped the Killing Fields of Cambodia and rebuilt their lives from nothing. That survival instinct to learn, rebuild, and question everything runs through every line of code.

"My dad fixed everything himself: the car, the plumbing, the paperwork. That's how I see code, just another way to fix what's broken."

He built the first prototype of ClerkHero alone at night while working a corporate analytics job by day. When the software won its first dismissal, his own, he knew it worked.

Soon, friends started uploading their tickets. The system kept winning. That's when he quit his job and went all in.

ClerkHero's Mission: Automate Fairness

Since launching quietly this summer, ClerkHero has helped over a dozen California drivers fight their tickets without needing a lawyer. Every success is a quiet protest against a system designed to confuse and extract.

"America doesn't just fine you," Yoeun said. "It buries you in paperwork. But if the government can automate fines, we can automate fairness."

