Cleveland Browns Partners with Lava.ai to Power Real-Time Fan Engagement and Fan Experience Innovation

Following the team's recent selection of a new "dawg" logo, which was voted on by fans, the Browns launched a refreshed "Dawg Rewards" loyalty program accessible from the Browns mobile app. Ahead of the Browns' first preseason game, season ticket members who attended the game were treated to special discounts that were pre-loaded onto their in-app member passes, giving fans the convenience of having their rewards on their phones.

"We're constantly looking for ways to enhance the Browns fan experience and the new Dawg Rewards program will do just that for season ticket members this year," said Brent Rossi, Cleveland Browns senior vice president, marketing & media. "Partnering with Lava.ai will help us continue to innovate the gameday experience and we're excited to work together this season to digitally enhance how we reward our fans."

The agreement signed with the Browns centers on Lava.ai's Realtime Data Experience™ Platform, which defines a new standard in premium service and brand engagement experiences for teams around the world. By connecting with the Browns' existing systems, Lava.ai will enable the Browns to digitally transform its fan engagement and experience strategies at Cleveland Browns Stadium and apply Lava.ai's real-time platform to create unparalleled experiences orchestrated across membership, sponsorship, concessions, and stadium operations to:

Enhance the existing Browns mobile app to streamline entrance passes and fan loyalty offers and rewards;

Connect, engage, and deliver memorable 'in-the-moment' experiences in digital and in-person;

Capture quantifiable business metrics such as fan engagement rate and spending patterns for continuously training and optimizing LAVA's AI-driven real-time experiences;

Surprise, delight, and amaze fans when and where it matters most.

