Cleveland Browns Partners with Lava.ai to Power Real-Time Fan Engagement and Fan Experience Innovation

Leveraging LAVA's Realtime AI™ Fan Engagement platform, the Browns aim to transform their season ticket holder gameday experience and launch innovative surprise-and-delight programs for fans during the 2023 season
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cleveland Browns have teamed up with Lava.ai to power real-time fan engagement at the team's waterfront home, Cleveland Browns Stadium, and beyond. Following several months of collaboration, this season the Browns launched several fan-focused loyalty enhancements that leverage Lava.ai's proven real-time AI data activation technology to deliver "in the moment" opportunities that engage, influence, and delight their legions of loyal fans.
"The Browns came to us with an ambitious plan to reimagine how they can engage with their fans digitally and in-person, and we're thrilled to help them deliver on that vision with our Realtime AI platform," said Wen Miao, Lava.ai's chief executive officer. "We're ramping up quickly to give every Browns fan personalized 'moments that matter' — starting this fall with season ticket holders."
Following the team's recent selection of a new "dawg" logo, which was voted on by fans, the Browns launched a refreshed "Dawg Rewards" loyalty program accessible from the Browns mobile app. Ahead of the Browns' first preseason game, season ticket members who attended the game were treated to special discounts that were pre-loaded onto their in-app member passes, giving fans the convenience of having their rewards on their phones.
"We're constantly looking for ways to enhance the Browns fan experience and the new Dawg Rewards program will do just that for season ticket members this year," said Brent Rossi, Cleveland Browns senior vice president, marketing & media. "Partnering with Lava.ai will help us continue to innovate the gameday experience and we're excited to work together this season to digitally enhance how we reward our fans."
The agreement signed with the Browns centers on Lava.ai's Realtime Data Experience™ Platform, which defines a new standard in premium service and brand engagement experiences for teams around the world. By connecting with the Browns' existing systems, Lava.ai will enable the Browns to digitally transform its fan engagement and experience strategies at Cleveland Browns Stadium and apply Lava.ai's real-time platform to create unparalleled experiences orchestrated across membership, sponsorship, concessions, and stadium operations to:
- Enhance the existing Browns mobile app to streamline entrance passes and fan loyalty offers and rewards;
- Connect, engage, and deliver memorable 'in-the-moment' experiences in digital and in-person;
- Capture quantifiable business metrics such as fan engagement rate and spending patterns for continuously training and optimizing LAVA's AI-driven real-time experiences;
- Surprise, delight, and amaze fans when and where it matters most.
ABOUT LAVA.AI
LAVA is a next-generation real-time AI platform that delivers unparalleled brand engagement by acting on real-time data to engage the right customer in the right moment. Its deep data integration capabilities and non-technical, no-code configuration technology turn real-time enterprise data into real-time actions using Realtime AI™ and empower businesses to create moments that matter for their customers. By connecting world-class brands with their customers 'in the moment,' LAVA helps sports, entertainment, gaming, hospitality, healthcare, and retail companies create personalized experiences that drive customer engagement, deepen brand loyalty, and generate incremental spend. For more information, visit lava.ai.
