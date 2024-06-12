Cleveland Clinic Teams Up with NovelVox to Enhance Patient Experience and Workflow Efficiency

Cleveland Clinic Foundation, one of the largest healthcare clinics in the United States, has joined hands with NovelVox to maximize agent productivity, elevate patient experience, and streamline workflows within its healthcare contact center.

ROSWELL, Ga., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's healthcare landscape, patients have evolved into discerning consumers, expecting faster, contextual, and connected experiences every time they engage with a healthcare contact center. To meet such ever-evolving patient expectations and maximize productivity among healthcare agents - Cleveland Clinic Foundation, a renowned healthcare clinic in the United States has joined hands with NovelVox.

Cleveland Clinic Foundation identified the need for an integrated platform to unify its core applications - Cisco Finesse Contact Center and Epic. This disjointed setup of applications was leading to slower response times and hindering personalized care, as agents had to toggle between screens for each call. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic Foundation aimed to implement automated screen pops to further enhance efficiency and patient satisfaction.

NovelVox CTI Connector meticulously fits into the picture offering a seamless telephony integration with Epic. The solution offered Cleveland Clinic agents a unified interface to handle patient calls right from the Epic environment - eliminating the need for constant screen toggling among agents. The implementation also included the enablement of custom screen pop flows that helped streamline the complex healthcare workflows for Cleveland Clinic Foundation and quick links for the Verint Workforce Management application.

In addition to the streamlined workflows and improved efficiency, NovelVox offered Cleveland Clinic Foundation a real-time reporting feature to track the adaptation of the solution. This on-demand integration includes capturing specific call variables from Cisco Finesse and recording the data onto CUIC (Cisco Unified Intelligence Center) for actionable insights.

"We're proud to partner with Cleveland Clinic in their mission to elevate patient care standards," said Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox. "We've equipped our CTI Connector with everything Cleveland Clinic agents need to feel empowered. From custom screen pop flows for enhanced productivity to tailored Cisco Finesse reporting for monitoring solution adaptability, the CTI Connector offers the perfect blend of integrations and customization needed to streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and ultimately, enhance the patient experience."

Cleveland Clinic Foundation is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that's consistently been recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based on the principles of cooperation, compassion, and innovation.

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible, optimized Contact Center Solutions for Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Five9, Zoom, 8*8, Dialpad, and Amazon Connect contact centers for over 15 years. The company has an extensive library of 75+ third-party app integrations to empower agents with unique integrations powered by solutions like Unified Agent Desktops, Wallboards, Reporting & Analytics, Conversational AI, and more. With over 330 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experience for improved agent productivity and brand loyalty.

Disclaimer: Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

