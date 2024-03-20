CLIAwaived.com Introduces First Ever At Home Instant-View DF iFOB Test for Early Colorectal Cancer Detection

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and CLIAwaived.com is bringing the latest in home testing options with their latest product to their platform, the Instant-View DF iFOB Test. This innovative diagnostic tool is designed to play a crucial role in the early detection of colorectal cancer, a disease that affects millions globally.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women worldwide. In the United States alone, it is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Yet, colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early, making regular screenings a pivotal aspect of proactive healthcare.

The Importance of Testing:

Colorectal cancer often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making routine screenings imperative for early detection. Regular screenings for colorectal cancer typically involve tests that look for signs of blood in the stool, as this can be an early indicator of the disease. It is within this context that CLIAwaived.com introduces the first ever at home iFOB Test, the Instant-view DF IFOB Test.

"As with many cancers, early intervention significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival," said Tim Drapeau, CEO of CLIAwaived, Inc. "By introducing the Instant-View DF iFOB Test, CLIAwaived.com aims to make the first step in colorectal cancer screening more accessible and convenient, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes for individuals."

Instant-View DF iFOB Test:

The Instant-View DF iFOB Test is a rapid and reliable fecal immunochemical test designed to detect the presence of human hemoglobin in stool samples.

What sets the Instant-View DF iFOB Test apart is its user-friendly design and rapid results. With a simple and non-invasive procedure, individuals can collect a stool sample in the comfort of their homes and obtain results within minutes. This ease of use encourages more people to undergo regular screenings, fostering early detection and intervention.

Media Contact

Aaron Wood, CLIAwaived, Inc., 1 858-481-5031, [email protected], www.cliawaived.com

SOURCE CLIAwaived, Inc.