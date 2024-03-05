Click Boarding rounds out Executive Leadership Team with the appointment of Stephanie Davis Neill as Chief Operations Officer

Premier preboarding and employee experience provider, Click Boarding, welcomes strategic operations leader to accelerate growth.

MINNEAPOLIS , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Click Boarding, LLC, employee onboarding and experience platform, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Davis Neill as Chief Operations Officer (COO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Mike Ehrle. Davis Neill joins at a pivotal time in Click Boarding's growth trajectory, bringing 25 years of experience in operations excellence at diverse retail and service organizations.

In this new, strategic role, Davis Neill will accelerate operational models for enhanced effectiveness in helping progressive organizations successfully leverage Click Boarding's solutions to streamline their processes and deliver rich employee lifecycle experiences. Stephanie's proven track record of service optimization and strategic client expansions amidst evolving market dynamics will be instrumental to the growth of the organization.

Prior to joining Click Boarding, Davis Neill served as Vice President of Customer Success and Direct Sales at The Aaron's Company, Inc., where she built and lead customer-centric operational support teams. Throughout her career, Stephanie has garnered extensive experience across industries from omnichannel retail and supply chain to technology and financial management. Today, she also acts as Founder and Managing Principal at Milepost 22, LLC, an independent consulting firm based out of the Greater Atlanta Area. With Lean tools and Six Sigma Certifications, her tenure as a consultant provides the competitive edge in an ever-changing technology landscape.

As a transformative and adaptable leader, Davis Neill is energized by Click Boarding's offering to solve unique employee experience challenges for innovative HR practitioners. According to Stephanie, "when our customers succeed, we succeed." The addition of Stephanie Davis Neill as COO positions Click Boarding to amplify operations and ultimately propel our clients to new heights. Team Click Boarding is thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the team.

About Click Boarding, LLC

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Click Boarding, LLC is an employee experience platform providing compliant HR solutions that impact first-year employee growth and retention. With a seamless, mobile-first platform, we help leading enterprise organizations deliver modern, guided lifecycle experiences throughout the entire employee journey, from preboarding to offboarding. Our technology and unparalleled expertise help Fortune 500 companies achieve a higher return on investment. For more information, visit https://www.clickboarding.com.

