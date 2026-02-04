Click-Ins and Insurtech Fuel's WePayClaims Platform Announce Strategic Integration to Drive Autonomous Insurance Claims

We don't just make onboarding easy by capturing an accurate digital record of existing damage—we also support the claims journey with a damage signature that can be processed in seconds, not days, without the policyholder needing to engage an adjuster. Post this

Advancing the Era of Autonomous Claims

At the core of this integration is a shift from manual, high-friction processes to integrated, rapid, rules-driven resolution. The system uses Click-Ins' hybrid AI—trained on synthetic data and 3D modeling—to isolate damage (at onboarding and at claim stage) from environmental noise such as reflections, dirt, and lighting inconsistencies. The resulting data is delivered at pixel-level and supports immediate, high-precision settlement workflows within the WePayClaims platform.

"The integration with Click-Ins is a gamechanger for handling high-volume claims," said Anton de Souza, CEO of Insurtech Fuel." Their technology offers pixel-level accuracy that sets a new benchmark for mobile AI. Their ability to differentiate between a shadow and a scratch using only a smartphone is exactly what is needed to make rules-driven autonomous claims a reality, within insurer-defined rules, thresholds and policy terms."

Eliminating Subjectivity and Fraud

Traditional claims processes can be slowed by human subjectivity and the rising cost of physical inspections. This partnership addresses these challenges by establishing a high-confidence digital baseline for covered damage signatures for each vehicle.

"Our mission is to remove the burden for the policyholder and deliver friction-free experiences," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "By partnering with Insurtech Fuel, we're closing the loop. We don't just make onboarding easy by capturing an accurate digital record of existing damage—we also support the claims journey with a damage signature that can be processed in seconds, not days, without the policyholder needing to engage an adjuster."

About Click-Ins

Click-Ins is transforming vehicle inspections through AI-powered technology. By combining multiple disciplines, Click-Ins provides highly accurate, automated condition reports that serve the insurance, car rental, and automotive industries globally. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company is dedicated to replacing manual procedures with fast, fact-based digital processes. Website: www.click-ins.com

About Insurtech Fuel and the WePayClaims platform

Insurtech Fuel is a technology-driven claims resolution firm, operating the WePayClaims platform. The company specializes in modernizing the insurance lifecycle, using data-driven insights and integrated technology to deliver faster, more efficient motor claims solutions for carriers and policyholders worldwide.

Media Contact

Jordan Walters, Click-Ins, 1 317-965-8790, [email protected], https://www.click-ins.com/

SOURCE Click-Ins