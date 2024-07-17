Click-Ins Announces Partnership with KBC Group to Enhance Claims Processing with AI Vehicle Inspections

By integrating Click-Ins, DZI can offer their customers quicker claims handling and more accurate damage assessments, improving overall customer experience and trust. Post this

"We're proud to partner with DZI and bring our AI-driven vehicle inspection capabilities to their insurance operations," said Eugene Greenberg, Co-founder and Chairman of Click-Ins. "Our technology offers unmatched precision and ease of use, which are critical for efficient claims processing. By integrating Click-Ins, DZI can offer their customers quicker claims handling and more accurate damage assessments, improving overall customer experience and trust. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to improving the functionality and efficiency of vehicle inspections and claims management."

KBC Group's Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Barak Chizi, commented on the integration of Click-Ins' technology. "Click-Ins provides DZI with a truly advanced AI solution that enhances our claims processing journey. The precision and flexibility of their platform allow us to handle claims more effectively, offering our customers a hassle-free experience. This technology not only aligns with - but also advances - our customer service goals," said Chizi.

In addition to servicing clients in the Middle East and Europe, Click-Ins has expanded its global footprint to the United States, bringing its advanced technology to a diverse range of North American-based businesses. The company's strategic U.S. expansion is led by newly appointed CEO, Charles Lukens, who brings extensive experience in the automotive industry to drive growth and innovation. Under his leadership, Click-Ins is growing its team to meet the specific needs of the North American market.

"This partnership is pivotal as we demonstrate the flexibility and precision of our vehicle inspection solutions," said Lukens. "With our technology, DZI will be able to offer their customers faster claims processing and unparalleled damage assessment accuracy. We're bringing our innovations to every corner of the automotive industry in every part of the world, with tools that are easy to use and significantly improve the way businesses operate."

About Click-Ins

Click-Ins is the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspections, providing advanced, precise, and mobile solutions that transform the traditional vehicle inspection process. Founded in Israel and now available in the U.S., Click-Ins leverages Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies to deliver detailed, easy-to-understand visualizations of vehicle damage directly from mobile devices, with complete inspection reports delivered in minutes. This technology enables businesses across the automotive industry and individual users to conduct reliable inspections anywhere and at any time, with zero hardware required. Click-Ins enhances the efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of vehicle inspections. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.click-ins.com.

About KBC Group

The Belgian KBC Group is the biggest banking and insurance group in Bulgaria. In Bulgaria it unites companies with years' long history and versatile experience. The companies, part of KBC Group Bulgaria are United Bulgarian Bank, DZI, UBB Interlease, UBB Pension Insurance, UBB Asset Management, UBB Factoring, UBB Insurance Broker, KBC Bulgaria Branch. They offer the full spectrum of financial services, including lease, asset management and factoring ones. For more information about KBC Group, visit www.kbc.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Click-Ins, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.click-ins.com

SOURCE Click-Ins