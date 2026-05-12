Click-Ins Expands Market Reach with Strategic Integration into the IAA Inspection Services® Capability Suite

Click-Ins, an AI-powered vehicle damage detection company, has partnered with Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) to embed its automated damage assessment technology into IAA's Inspection Services platform. When insurance carriers assign salvage vehicles to IAA, Click-Ins' AI analyzes the vehicle's condition in real time, producing objective, consistent damage reports without manual inspection.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Click-Ins (www.click-ins.com), a leading provider of AI-powered vehicle damage detection, today announced an integration with Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. The integration embeds Click-Ins' automated damage detection technology into the IAA Inspection Services® capability suite for insurance clients.
Through this integration, Click-Ins' technology analyzes vehicle condition and damage when insurance carriers assign salvage vehicles to IAA, delivering accurate, objective and consistent damage assessments in real time. The result is a faster, more transparent virtual inspection experience for IAA's insurance partners within its existing workflow.
"This integration with IAA represents a pivotal milestone in Click-Ins' growth and our mission to bring our damage intelligence technology to every touchpoint in the vehicle lifecycle," said Josh Parsons, CEO at Click-Ins. "By working with IAA, we're delivering immediate value to insurance carriers at one of the most critical moments – the point of vehicle inspection – while significantly scaling our reach across the U.S. insurance market."
This new capability provides consistent vehicle condition documentation, enabling more accurate repair-versus-total loss determinations and generating standardized damage reports within IAA Inspection Services.
For more information about Click-Ins and its vehicle damage detection platform, visit www.click-ins.com.
About Click-Ins
Click-Ins is an AI-driven visual intelligence company that provides automated, real-time damage assessment solutions for insurers, fleet operators, rental companies and vehicle marketplaces. Its technology enables fast, accurate, and consistent vehicle condition documentation at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle.
Media Contact
Jordan Walters, Click-Ins, 1 317-965-8790, [email protected], www.click-ins.com
SOURCE Click-Ins
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