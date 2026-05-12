Click-Ins Expands Market Reach with Strategic Integration into the IAA Inspection Services® Capability Suite

"By working with IAA, we're delivering immediate value to insurance carriers at one of the most critical moments – the point of vehicle inspection – while significantly scaling our reach across the U.S. insurance market." Josh Parsons, Click-Ins CEO Post this

"This integration with IAA represents a pivotal milestone in Click-Ins' growth and our mission to bring our damage intelligence technology to every touchpoint in the vehicle lifecycle," said Josh Parsons, CEO at Click-Ins. "By working with IAA, we're delivering immediate value to insurance carriers at one of the most critical moments – the point of vehicle inspection – while significantly scaling our reach across the U.S. insurance market."

This new capability provides consistent vehicle condition documentation, enabling more accurate repair-versus-total loss determinations and generating standardized damage reports within IAA Inspection Services.

For more information about Click-Ins and its vehicle damage detection platform, visit www.click-ins.com.

About Click-Ins

Click-Ins is an AI-driven visual intelligence company that provides automated, real-time damage assessment solutions for insurers, fleet operators, rental companies and vehicle marketplaces. Its technology enables fast, accurate, and consistent vehicle condition documentation at every stage of the vehicle lifecycle.

Media Contact

Jordan Walters, Click-Ins, 1 317-965-8790, [email protected], www.click-ins.com

SOURCE Click-Ins