Click-Ins Welcomes New CEO Charles Lukens; Launches Advanced AI Vehicle Inspection Technology in the U.S.

"With the introduction of Click-Ins to the U.S. market, we are set to redefine how vehicle inspections are conducted across various sectors of the automotive industry," said Lukens. "Our technology eliminates the need for bulky and expensive stationary booths, enabling businesses to perform detailed inspections from anywhere, at any time. Click-Ins stands out for its unrivaled accuracy, exceptional ease of use, and universal accessibility. We are laser-focused on bringing our advanced technology to every automotive industry manager and end user, enhancing their operational capabilities and transforming their approach to vehicle management."

Click-Ins' mobile-friendly platform provides near perfect damage detection, offering detailed visualizations of vehicle damage that are easy to understand and use. This innovation significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of vehicle inspections, making them more accessible to a broader range of users, from fleet and lease companies to rental services, car sharing ventures, repair facilities, insurance companies, and car dealerships.

"Unlike many startups that prioritize capital raising and rush to market, we chose a different path at Click-Ins," said Eugene Greenberg, Co-founder and Chairman of Click-Ins. "From day one, our focus was on perfecting our product. We spent a decade developing, refining features, and enhancing the user experience to create the most intuitive AI vehicle inspection technology available. After successfully launching in Israel and Europe and incorporating valuable user feedback, we're bringing our proven technology to the U.S. market. Our commitment has always been to the functionality and quality of our product because we believe that true value lies in reliability and user satisfaction. It's only when a product works precisely that it's ready for the people who need it most."

As part of its growth strategy in the United States, Click-Ins is expanding its team for a broad-scale rollout. The company's commitment to transforming traditional vehicle inspection processes through advanced AI technology promises significant improvements in operational efficiency for its clients.

Click-Ins is the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspections, utilizing visual intelligence to redefine traditional vehicle inspection processes. Founded in Israel and now available in the U.S., Click-Ins combines Artificial Intelligence with synthetic data and other advanced technologies to deliver detailed, easy-to-understand visualizations of vehicle damage directly from mobile devices, with complete inspection reports delivered in minutes. This technology enables businesses across the automotive industry to conduct reliable inspections anywhere and at any time, with zero hardware required.

