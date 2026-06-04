ClickPost Launches First AI-Priced Returns Fee Program in the U.S. as Platform Named G2 Leader in Returns Management Spring 2026

Returns aren't a logistics problem. They're a retention decision. — Lokesh Kumar, Founding Member, ClickPost Post this

ClickPost is a post-purchase platform for direct-to-consumer brands, covering shipment tracking, returns and exchanges, and order editing. Used by more than 450 brands globally and processing 50 million orders monthly, ClickPost's AI customer segmentation converts 28% of returns into exchanges, recovering revenue that would otherwise have been refunded.

"Returns aren't a logistics problem. They're a retention decision," said Lokesh Kumar, founding member at ClickPost. "Returns Protection extends our AI customer segmentation approach into the fee structure itself, so brands can recover margin without compromising the customer experience."

Customer ROI cited in verified G2 reviews includes Mars by GHC, whose CEO, Samarth Sindhi, reported that "post-purchase upsells alone covered the entire platform cost in month one." OneBone, a U.S. D2C brand, went live within 24 hours of the demo. Vanilla Pura cited "immediate top-ticket reduction and quantified ROI" in its first quarter.

The G2 Spring 2026 recognition includes six badges in a single quarter: Leader, Best Results, Best Usability, Highest User Adoption, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Users Love Us. ClickPost holds the top "Easiest to Use" ranking in the Returns Management category.

"The badge that means the most to us is Highest User Adoption," said Prashant Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, ClickPost. "Adoption signifies that teams are using the product daily, not just buying it and moving on. That tells us the platform is doing what we promised, and that matters the most."

ClickPost partners with carriers including FedEx, UPS, DHL, and USPS, and integrates across 600+ carrier networks globally.

Read the full Spring 2026 announcement on the ClickPost blog: https://www.clickpost.ai/blog/clickpost-named-g2-leader-in-returns-management-summer-2026

About ClickPost

ClickPost is the AI-powered revenue retention layer for DTC brands. Tracking, returns, and exchanges across any commerce stack, with Shopify-native post-purchase order editing. Trusted by 450+ global brands, including Walmart, Adidas, Decathlon, GoPure, and Mars by GHC, ClickPost processes 50 million orders monthly across 600+ carrier integrations and converts 28% of returns into exchanges, recovering revenue that would otherwise have been refunded. Named a Leader on G2's Spring 2026 Returns Management Grid based on 135 verified customer reviews. Learn more at clickpost.ai.

Media Contact

Aparajita, ClickPost, 91 6205763729, [email protected], https://www.clickpost.ai

SOURCE ClickPost