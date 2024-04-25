ClickReady Marketing Announces New Google Ads Makeover Program for Lead-Generating Service Businesses or Law Firms.

ClickReady Marketing, an award-winning digital marketing agency, and a certified Google Ads Partner, is excited to announce the launch of its new Google Ads Makeover program. Tailored for lead-generating businesses and small SEO agencies without an in-house ad creation team, this innovative service aims to set up Google Ads campaigns to help with online visibility and conversions.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the realm of digital advertising, achieving standout results requires not just creative flair but also a deep understanding of platform intricacies. ClickReady Marketing, celebrated for its excellence in PPC management and recognized through various industry awards, brings its expertise to the forefront with this comprehensive makeover program designed to optimize advertising performance across the board.

Key Features of the Google Ads Makeover Program

The Google Ads Makeover program leverages ClickReady Marketing's extensive experience and proven strategies, offering features such as:

Content Optimization for Landing Pages: Enhancing landing pages to improve keyword relevance, reduce cost per click, and potentially boost organic traffic.

Ad Copy Review and Optimization: Refining ad copy to secure 'Good' or 'Excellent' ratings, ensuring clarity and impact.

Strategic Location Targeting: Maximizing ad efficiency through precise location targeting and exclusions.

Search Campaigns Revitalization: Overhauling keyword bidding, ad group organization, and keyword lists to streamline campaign performance.

Performance Max Campaign Utilization: Employing Google's cutting-edge AI-driven campaign options for a unified advertising approach across search, display, and YouTube.

Call Rail Integration for Enhanced Tracking: Implementing advanced call tracking solutions to gain deeper insights into campaign effectiveness.

Priced at $2250, with flexible payment plans over 90 days, the Google Ads Makeover program represents a cost-effective opportunity for businesses and agencies to leverage ClickReady Marketing's award-winning skills and Google Ads Partner status to enhance their digital marketing strategies. Clients combining this with the SEO Makeover service also benefit from a $1000 discount, showcasing ClickReady Marketing's commitment to offering comprehensive, value-driven digital marketing solutions.

About ClickReady Marketing

ClickReady Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency committed to delivering exceptional online marketing services. As an award-winning agency and a certified Google Ads Partner, ClickReady Marketing specializes in SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more, helping clients achieve unparalleled growth and return on investment.

For more information about the Google Ads Makeover program please visit https://www.clickready.com/

Media Contact

Craig Lawson, ClickReady Marketing, (404) 850-8333, [email protected], https://www.clickready.com/

SOURCE ClickReady Marketing