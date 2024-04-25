ClickReady Marketing Introduces New 90-Day SEO Makeover Plan to Give Small Business Websites a Competitive Boost!

ClickReady Marketing, a leader in the digital marketing space and an award-winning agency known for its innovative and results-driven approach, is thrilled to announce the launch of its SEO Makeover Plan, a concise 90-day program designed to overhaul and elevate businesses' online presence. This strategic initiative is set to redefine how businesses approach their SEO strategies, offering a fast-track solution to improved visibility, engagement, and search engine rankings.
DAWSONVILLE, Ga., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital-first world, having a robust online presence is non-negotiable. ClickReady's SEO Makeover Plan addresses this need by providing a comprehensive suite of services aimed at optimizing websites to meet current SEO standards. The plan includes a detailed technical site audit, keyword recommendations, content optimization, and a thorough examination of link structures, among other critical SEO elements.
What Makes the SEO Makeover Plan Stand Out?
Technical Site Fixes: Up to 8 hours of dedicated technical site fixes, audits, or edits/changes, ensuring your website operates flawlessly and meets Google's latest guidelines.
Competitive Assessment: A deep dive into 2-3 competitors' strategies to identify opportunities for differentiation and leverage.
Keyword Research & SEO Analysis: Detailed analysis and actionable insights to improve site performance and strategically position your business in search results.
Onsite Optimization: Fine-tuning of page meta-descriptions, H1s, Alt tags, and URLs to enhance visibility and click-through rates.
Content Optimization: Targeted keyword integration at the page level to bolster relevance and authority.
"Recognizing the dynamic nature of SEO, we've crafted the SEO Makeover Plan to be not just a solution but a transformational tool for businesses aiming to make a significant impact online in a short timeframe," said Craig Lawson, CEO of ClickReady Marketing. "This plan is especially ideal for businesses looking to quickly align their websites with best practices, offering immediate improvements and laying the groundwork for sustained growth." Plus, there are no long-term commitments or contracts.
Limited Time Special Pricing
For a limited time, ClickReady Marketing is offering this comprehensive service at a special pricing of $3500 (One Time Fee), down from the regular price of $4200. This exclusive offer underscores ClickReady's commitment to providing value and exceptional results for its clients.
About ClickReady Marketing
ClickReady Marketing is an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC management, email marketing, and responsive web design. With a focus on delivering measurable results, ClickReady has been instrumental in the success of businesses across various industries, earning accolades for its innovative strategies and commitment to excellence.
Businesses interested in taking advantage of the SEO Makeover Plan or learning more about ClickReady's digital marketing services are encouraged to contact the team directly. Visit their website at http://www.clickreadymarketing.com or call (404) 850-8333 today to schedule a consultation.
