ClickReady Marketing's Remarkable Success Story Featured on SEMrush

In terms of operational efficiency, ClickReady Marketing realized a time savings of 25-30% compared to previous methods, which allows their employees to spend more time improving their client's site. Furthermore, the agency's focus on effective digital marketing strategies has led to a remarkable increase in client loyalty, with the average client retention rate reaching 7-8 years.

Craig Lawson, President of ClickReady Marketing, attributes much of their success to the SEMrush platform. "Our client retention has been through the roof since we started using Semrush. It gets our employees excited about working with our clients, showing them real data in real-time. We're very transparent about success and failure, which has fostered real partnerships," says Lawson.

With a proven track record of success, ClickReady Marketing's data-driven approach has helped over 500+ businesses thrive in the digital landscape. Their services also include website design, content creation, and PPC management. If you are a local business seeking to expand your online visibility and lead generation, consider reaching out to ClickReady Marketing for a consultation: https://www.clickready.com/.

ClickReady Marketing, an award-winning Atlanta-based SEO and PPC company, excels in driving business growth through data-driven digital marketing strategies. Specializing in SEO services, PPC management, and responsive web design, they focus on understanding each client's unique needs for targeted lead generation. Recognized as a Google Premier Partner, ClickReady has delivered over 3.8 million leads, demonstrating their commitment to maximizing ROI and fostering long-term client success in the competitive digital landscape. For more details on enhancing your online presence, visit ClickReady's website: https://www.clickready.com/.

