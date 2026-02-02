Clientele Luxury Global Magazine Releases 2026 Hot 20 Luxury Agents List

Clientele Luxury magazine's 2026 Hot 20 Luxury Agents List highlights the power players, by sales and customer relationships, leading the top U.S. markets for high-net-worth (HNW) buyers. Post this

On the 2026 list are agents standing on decades of experience and the exceptional records they've built through attention, networks, and other creative means:

Jaime Krupnick, Engel & Völkers, Westlake Village, CA @jaimekrupnick.re

Striving to satisfy clients is a running theme—and strong point of pride—for Jaime Krupnick's career. Her passion for luxury design initially flourished as a highly successful event production agency she operated for 20 years before she shifted her focus to real estate in the Conejo Valley.

A lifelong connection to the region and an interest in horseback riding shape how Krupnick interfaces with clients. "I always say there's no magic trick, but if there is a secret, it's this: I care about my clients' lives more than I care about the 'deal,'" she says, explaining why she's so hands-on. "With my luxury buyers, I spend a lot of time upfront really understanding their lifestyle, family needs, future plans, and even their hesitations. From there, I quietly do a ton of work behind the scenes, leveraging my network, previewing properties, coordinating off-market opportunities, and anticipating potential issues before they become challenges. My clients know I'm in it WITH them."

Going into 2026, her impressive streak shows no signs of stopping: Among recent sales are 11100 Rocky High Road, Santa Rosa Valley, CA, listed for $13.5 million, and 2457 Angelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA, priced at nearly $6.4 million.

Moira Holley, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, Seattle, WA @moira.holley

Buyers from Fortune 50 executives to startup founders and the professionals powering Seattle's thriving tech sector deliberately begin their search with Moira Holley.

This co-founder of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, frequently named among the company's top international experts, predicts an upward trajectory for the next 12 months. "Seattle will be on the world's stage as a host city for the FIFA World Cup soccer matches, which will be held across North America between June 11 and July 19 in 2026," she explains. "We will be presenting our best listings and are poised to attract high-net-worth buyers during Seattle's glorious summer months and the FIFA World Cup. Seattle and its vibrant soccer culture will be on center stage during the games."

Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Park City, UT @paulbensonev

There are numerous reasons why buyers are flocking to Park City, Utah. Its status as a world-class ski destination is just the start. Calling the area home since 2004, Paul Benson, the state's top-ranked agent, leans on his global connections and deep, all-season passion for the outdoors to transform intrigue and adventure into record-breaking sales.

Overseeing 55 real estate offices in Utah plus neighboring California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and Idaho, Benson's approach has netted him more than 3,000 transactions and $2.8 billion in closed sales during his career.

Shelly Tretter-Lynch, Compass, Greenwich, CT @shellytretterlynch

For buyers curious about Greenwich and its neighbors, Shelly Tretter-Lynch's insight into the Gold Coast's small-town charm, big-city proximity, and beachfront location rests on more than 25 years of experience. This Compass top regional agent specializes in backcountry, waterfront, and other ultra-luxury properties, plus land development and new construction opportunities. Tretter-Lynch's career sales, by dollar volume, regularly earn her recommendations from Real Trends, Who's Who in Residential Real Estate in North America, The Real Deal, and the Wall Street Journals Top 250 Agents.

Chad Carroll, President, The Carroll Group

Over 15 years ago, Chad Carroll turned the uncertainty of the subprime mortgage crisis into a career guiding buyers through South Florida's luxury waterfront and investment properties. The former New Yorker quickly moved up the ranks: His reputation as the area's go-to agent was solidified in 2011, and over a decade later, he remains Compass Florida's No. 1 agent based on sales. Behind features in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Daily News, Forbes, and The Real Deal is Carroll's steadfast commitment to innovation. Bolstering expert negotiation skills, he leverages multichannel advertising, a network of celebrity and global partnerships, and investments in AI and geofencing technologies to attract his customer base.

Vicki Gaily, Marketing Director, Realtor Associate, and Founder of Special Properties

An impressive 40-plus-year sales history supports Vicki Gaily's status as "The Gatekeeper of Saddle River" —culminating in 14 Denison Drive ($8.4 million), 101 Fox Hedge Rd ($5.6 million), and 10 Alford Drive ($4.3 million) as of recent.

Launching Special Properties in 1992, Gaily finished 2025 as the No. 1 agent in Saddle River, earned through a yearly sales figure of $33 million. Behind her decades of success is an affiliate network that spans New York and North Jersey, as well as unwavering dedication that's reflected in Special Properties' motto: "From Cottages to Chateaus...Every Home is Special to Us."

About Clientele Luxury Magazine:

For more than a decade, Clientele Luxury magazine's focus on real estate profiles, agent roundups, and exclusive travel content has engaged this growing yet highly selective customer niche.

Behind it, Erin Green, Editor-in-Chief and an original Investor, has curated an extensive global network, encompassing CEOs of elite villas, cruise lines, ultra-luxury car brands, HNW events, and hotel chains, to promote the magazine portfolio directly to affluent guests. These connections guide buyers to highly sought-after listings, like The Sandcastle—a $100 million property represented by agents Brett Dickinson and Ross Clark.

Contributing content are Irene Test, a senior editor with the publication since its inception, and Kate Benson, (Travel Editor for Clientele Luxury ) as well as a travel expert and model known to captivate audiences with narratives that extend from the sun-kissed shores of St. Barths to the timeless charm of Italy.

"The HNW audience we cater to has a natural ability to find the luxury they love and desire," Green comments on Clientele Luxury's three seasonal publications. "We just make it much easier by presenting the top real estate agents who can help these clients navigate the steps to that ultimate lifestyle home and the features they desire."

Media Contact

Editing Department, Erin Green, Clientele Luxury Global Magazine, 1 7272773862, [email protected], www.clienteleluxuryglobal.com

SOURCE Clientele Luxury Global Magazine