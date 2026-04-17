Clientele Luxury Magazine Debuts Q1 2026 Insights on Strategies for High-Net-Worth Real Estate with Top Advisors

"The HNW audience we cater to has a natural ability to find the luxury they love and desire. We created this platform of luxury real estate information and luxury content combined into one source so people can see in real time Ultra Luxury Market trends and Listings from Top Advisors." Post this

From ski-in, ski-out retreats to contemporary ranch estates on large acreage, Paul and his team curate Park City's most significant offerings. Among them is Monitor's Rest, a ski-in/ski-out masterpiece at 253 White Pine Canyon Road inside The Colony at White Pine Canyon, offered at $60,000,000. His deep local expertise, global network, and Mastermind standing within Engel & Völkers position him as the first call for clients pursuing the market's most coveted properties.

In 2025, his group continued to expand across key Western markets, reinforcing his role as a connector between ultra-high-net-worth buyers and blue-chip inventory. Benson is equally focused on brand, media, and long-term client relationships, using strategic storytelling and consistent visibility to keep his listings in front of qualified prospects worldwide. For Q1 2026, Clientele Luxury continues to track its team's top-tier listings and cross-market referrals as a bellwether for the broader mountain luxury segment.

Insights from Greenwich CT with Shelly Tretter- Lynch from COMPASS

Ultra‑luxury buyers do not think in terms of beds, baths, and price per square foot, and for more than three decades, Shelly Tretter Lynch has been the advisor they call when the calculus is about risk, time, and how a property will quietly upgrade their life.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut with COMPASS, she is a trusted name among high‑net‑worth and entertainment‑industry clients who expect privacy, off‑market access, and a broker who can translate raw data and local nuance into one clear decision.

Many of her clients are thinking in terms of generational wealth, asking whether a property will hold long‑term value for their children and grandchildren in a changing world. Lynch is known for orchestrating complex, often confidential transactions on significant estates and waterfront properties, bringing a strategist's mindset, disciplined discretion, and a multigenerational perspective to every move her clients make.

Insights from Northern Georgia with Judi Renfroe from Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices

Judi Renfroe is a recognized authority in Real Estate on Northern Georgia's ultra‑affluent lifestyle, advising luxury buyers and sellers across gated estates, equestrian properties, and private lake and mountain retreats. As an emeritus associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, she brings decades of top‑tier production, deep local relationships, and a reputation for discretion that keeps her on speed dial with high‑net‑worth families. Renfroe's properties routinely attract cash buyers and repeat clients who trust her to quietly place or acquire some of the region's most significant homes.

Insights from Seattle, Wa with Moira Holley from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty

Moira Holley specializes in luxury penthouses and high‑rise residences above the Seattle skyline. Her portfolio showcases sought‑after residences in Seattle's most recognizable towers, with dramatic city and water views, refined interiors, and floorplans that live like custom homes.

In recent years, she has set multiple price records at the top of the in‑city market, attracting buyers from around the world who expect privacy, architecture, and best‑in‑class amenities in one package.

Known for her polish in presentation and negotiation, Holley pairs deep knowledge of Seattle's vertical luxury market with a data‑driven understanding of where qualified demand is coming from. Her long‑standing collaboration with Clientele Luxury reflects a results‑driven approach to marketing, positioning Seattle's most extraordinary in‑city properties in front of a national high‑net‑worth audience.

Insights from Southern, California with Jaime Krupnick of Rodeo Realty Fine Estates

Jaime Krupnick is a Southern California luxury real estate specialist known for pairing high net worth buyers with exceptional homes, from private design driven estates to expansive ranch and equestrian properties. With a background that blends traditional marketing with forward thinking technology, Jaime approaches every listing with intention. She moves quickly, analyzes strategically and curates each campaign around how today's luxury buyer actually lives, searches and makes decisions.

At Rodeo Realty Fine Estates, and through her boutique brand, Krupnick Signature Properties, Jaime has built a reputation for delivering a highly tailored, elevated experience. Krupnick Signature Properties represents her signature approach: refined, hands on and deeply strategic marketing paired with a concierge level client experience, from the first walkthrough to the final closing.

Her portfolio spans everything from architecturally significant homes to lifestyle driven ranches and horse properties, where land, privacy and possibility are just as important as design. Whether it's a modern estate or an equestrian compound, each property is positioned to stand out in a competitive Southern California market.

Jaime is especially known for making "turnkey" feel truly effortless by overseeing every detail from premarket preparation and design guidance to vendor coordination and launch strategy. Her listings debut polished, intentional and ready to perform from day one.

While she leverages AI and the latest technology to elevate marketing and execution, Jaime's foundation remains the same: trusted relationships, discretion, thoughtful communication and skilled negotiation that consistently drive results.

Insights from Ranch Santa Fe / LA California with Cathleen Shera & Associates

Based in Rancho Santa Fe and working across greater San Diego and Los Angeles, Russell Stafford and Cathleen Shera specialize in architecturally significant estates like a current off‑market property listed over 10M USD. Their team's reach across coastal and inland luxury submarkets, combined with polished presentation and quiet access to qualified buyers, positions them as a trusted resource for high‑net‑worth clients moving between Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, and Los Angeles

Insights from San Diego, Ca with Brett Dickenson and Ross Clark of COMPASS

Based in San Diego, Brett Dickinson and Ross Clark lead a global luxury team that represents high‑end buyers and sellers across the most coveted markets of Southern California.

Known for their command of coastal real estate, they handle everything from architecturally significant estates to contemporary oceanfront retreats with an emphasis on discretion, data‑driven pricing, and polished international marketing.

One of their signature listings is Sandcastle La Jolla, an iconic waterfront jewel with captivating ocean views that has been featured in Top 10 Homes USA and multiple global magazines. Through SandcastleLaJolla.com and curated media placements, Dickinson and Clark have positioned this residence as a true showcase of La Jolla's ultra‑luxury lifestyle.

Insights from Saddle River, NJ with Vicki Gaily from Special Properties Brook Hollow Group Inc.

Based in Saddle River, New Jersey, Special Properties, a division of Brook Hollow Group Inc, has been a force in the region's luxury market for more than three decades under the leadership of founder and Marketing Director Vicki Gaily. Recently, Gaily set the pace for upper-tier sales in Saddle River and neighboring communities, with chateau-style estates and luxury country properties from the 1.5Million- 4 M range. Just 25 miles from New York City, Saddle River has long been a haven for CEOs and senior executives who want estate-style living with fast access to Manhattan, and they consistently turn to Gaily as their quiet strategist. High‑net‑worth clients rely on her for discretion, market reach, and a marketing program that has been refined over decades specifically for Fortune 500 leadership and other top-tier buyers and sellers in the area.

Recent Magazine Release- Clientele Luxury Global Design Issue - Special feature of Mark Weaver & Associates

Clientele Luxury recently debuted a special design issue celebrating high‑net‑worth design, with glossy pages showcasing firms and artists at the top of their fields. Featured names include Tropical Architecture Group, known for homes throughout the Hawaiian Islands, and artists Michael Sean Stolworthy, George Singer, Paul Gerben, and Jim Jordan. At the center of the issue is Los Angeles–based Mark Weaver & Associates, widely regarded as one of the leading interior design firms in the country. With projects spanning historic estates in California, New York, and Nantucket, the firm is known for getting to know each client personally and creating interiors that feel like a sophisticated, deeply personal reflection of the owner. "Mark Weaver & Associates centers its philosophy on understanding each client's passions and the way they actually live, then translating that into interiors that feel both artful and deeply personal. Their portfolio ranges from private aircraft and super‑yachts to luxury residences and retreat properties, bringing the same level of tailored, sophisticated design to every environment.

About Clientele Luxury Magazine:

For more than a decade, Clientele Luxury magazine's focus on real estate profiles, agent roundups, and exclusive travel content has engaged this growing yet highly selective customer niche.

Behind it, Erin Green, Editor-in-Chief and an original Investor, has curated an extensive global network.

Contributing content are Irene Test, a senior editor with the publication since its inception, and Kate Benson, (Travel Editor for Clientele Luxury ) as well as a travel expert and model known to captivate audiences with narratives that extend from the sun-kissed shores of St. Barths to the timeless charm of Italy.

"The HNW audience we cater to has a natural ability to find the luxury they love and desire," Green comments on Clientele Luxury's seasonal publications. "We just make it much easier by presenting the top real estate agents who can help navigate the steps to the property they desire."

Buy a copy from this link

https://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/3281313

Media Contact

Erin Green, Clientele Luxury Global Magazine, 1 7272773862, [email protected], www.clienteleluxuryglobal.com

SOURCE Clientele Luxury Global Magazine