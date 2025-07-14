Clientele Luxury Magazine Names Jaime Krupnick as Agent of the Year for 2025

With more than $100 million closed placed her among the top one percent of Engel & Volkers agents in the world and earned her a Chairman's Circle Award. Her 2025 figures already appear to exceed this benchmark: The first half of the year brought in $89 million-plus in listing volume and pending sales.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clientele Luxury magazine recognizes this with the agents we feature issue after issue. Sales often take someone to the top of their organization and their region's luxury market, but they're often a numerical snapshot of the bigger picture—namely, the relationships they forge with their clients and the customized approach taken.
Jaime Krupnick, our 2025 Agent of the Year, embodies these qualities through all she does, whether that's staging her homes, showcasing them on social media, or setting another closing record. Named a Top 10 Advisor for Engel & Volkers Americas in 2024, Krupnick infuses every client interaction with in-depth, in-the-know insights of the Conejo Valley, often drawn from her years growing up in Westlake Village and her current involvement in the community.
Krupnick's career sees her professional equestrian aspirations and previous event production experience coalesce into a high level of engagement and property knowledge. For 20 years, she meticulously planned and designed extraordinary, memory-making experiences for prominent clients. Today, that energy and detail emerge as bespoke, concierge-level service and fuel her many long-term relationships.
Carving out a regional niche, Krupnick additionally leverages her competitive horseback-riding aspirations to guide horse owners to ranch properties with ample grounds, the right type of pasture, and sufficient space and resources.
This commitment added up to an impressive 2024 for Krupnick: More than $100 million closed placed her among the top one percent of Engel & Volkers agents in the world and earned her a Chairman's Circle Award. Her 2025 figures already appear to exceed this benchmark: The first half of the year brought in $89 million-plus in listing volume and pending sales.
"My success this year has been fueled by my ability to blend traditional marketing strategies with cutting-edge, high-end digital tools—allowing me to reach the right buyers and create unforgettable experiences for them," she explains in a recent profile. "I've also focused heavily on building lasting client relationships, which has resulted in repeat business and referrals.
Ultimately, the key to my continued success is listening to my clients' needs, staying ahead of market trends, and offering a personalized, concierge-level service that ensures smooth transactions and happy clients."
