Clientele Luxury Magazine Surveys Leading Luxury Real Estate Agents on 2025 Trends

Moira Holley, Seattle A co-founder of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty and a member of the selective Sotheby's Market Leaders Forum, Moira Holley guides Fortune 50 executives, prominent startup founders, and other discerning professionals through the top tier of Seattle's luxury real estate market.

Her 2025 started with a distinct and widely talked-about listing: an $8 million penthouse featured by many news outlets, including Clientele Luxury's Bespoke Magazine. Behind the rise in luxury sales, she explains: "We are seeing a shift to real estate while there is so much volatility in the stock market. Buyers are diversifying their investments and looking to high-quality real estate. There are more opportunities and there is less competition." Moira has been known to list the most extraordinary homes often designed by world class designers.

Jaime Krupnick, Westlake Village, CA Before embarking on a career in real estate, Jaime Krupnick owned and operated an event production and design agency known for creating world-class, memory-making experiences for its international clients. The insights from her over 20 years of experience, plus being a Westlake Village native, result in concierge, insider-level service for buyers exploring the Conejo Valley region of California. Building off her competitive equestrian dreams, horse properties and ranches are her specialty, and she seeks to connect buyers and their animals with the right home.

A Global Real Estate Advisor and Brokerage Manager for Engel & Völkers Westlake Village, Krupnick has translated her intensive dedication and deep understanding of the luxury market into record-making sales: She closed over $100 million in 2024, placing her among the top one percent of global Engel & Völkers agents, and has $89 million in listing volume and pending transactions for 2025.

"The Spring market is in full swing, and buyers are coming out strong!" she observes. "What I am seeing so far this season is a mix of urgency and optimism. Buyers are ready to act, but they're also being more discerning — they know what they want, and they're not afraid to wait for the right property at the right price. Inventory is still tight in many areas, which means competition can be fierce, but the serious buyers are still out there, eager to move quickly when they find something that fits their criteria."

"Buyers are navigating a slightly different landscape with interest rates, but there's a clear sense of determination to find their dream homes. It's more important than ever to be prepared. My advice to my buyers ... get your pre-approval in place, be clear on your must-haves, and stay ready to move when the right opportunity arises. It's a competitive landscape, but with the right strategy and advisor by your side, there are great opportunities to be had."

Chad Carroll, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach Entering the real estate profession in 2008, Chad Carroll has moved up through the field, with his record-breaking sales consistently distinguishing him as the #1 agent for Compass Florida and among the company's top one percent of agents. To date, he has closed over $7 billion in sales volume and has a reputation for his extensive network of contacts and turnkey approach that encompasses marketing to negotiations.

"Ultra-luxury buyers in South Florida are looking for land in prime waterfront locations, and there's a scarcity," he observes. "We're seeing buyers purchase teardowns or raw land just to secure a trophy location. The few remaining parcels are being absorbed quickly, driving continued record pricing. The only way to meet the surging demand is through new development—it's the only thing that can keep pace with the appetite for luxury living here."

Vicki Gaily, Saddle River, NJ For 40 years, Vicky Gaily, the Founder, Realtor Associate, and Marketing Director of Special Properties, has maintained a prominent presence in the Northern New Jersey real estate market. Today, her consistently high sales numbers support her reputation as "The Gatekeeper of Saddle River."

Her approach—reflected in her company's motto, "From Cottages to Chateaus … Every Home is Special to Us"—means that every buyer and every property receives her personalized, undivided attention.

The year, so far, has brought in over $30 million in closed sales and elevated interest from buyers seeking a more tangible investment. In the past, she has observed similar shifts during periods of economic volatility. "Buyers who are at the top of their industries are closing on recent sales, which communicates to me that they have confidence in their respective businesses, as well as the United States," she says. "It has been an extraordinary start to the year, as I already have a record number of listings and sales closing. I remain focused on propagating the positive stories and putting my energy

towards what I love to do best, which is to connect people with their dream homes. " "As far as requests for amenities in our luxury properties, [they include] wellness areas (gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts—more recently, it's pickleball courts), wine cellars, elevators, theaters, large open concept kitchen/entertaining areas, and large closets in the primary bedroom. And, of course, smart technology."

