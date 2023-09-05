Clients First, Leading Distribution ERP Solutions Provider Announces Exhibitor Sponsorship at Pack Expo 2023

Visit our Clients First team in booth SL-5873 to learn how our distribution ERP solutions can help you automate your warehouse processes. We look forward to seeing you at the show! - Vianey Marchese, Clients First Business Solutions Tweet this

VISIT OUR CLIENTS FIRST EXPERTS AT THE SHOW IN BOOTH SL-5873!

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Trade Show Hours:

Monday, September 11- 9 AM – 5 PM

Tuesday, September 12 - 9 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday, September 13 - 9 AM – 3 PM

Witness state-of-the-art machinery in action, explore cutting-edge materials and containers, unlock the potential of e-commerce solutions, and so much more. Expand your knowledge with enlightening educational sessions, where you'll learn about industry best practices and delve into sustainability and its impact on your brand. Learn more about Clients First here.

About Clients First Business Solutions

Since 2003, Clients First Business Solutions has been offering local businesses ERP software implementation, support, and training services. Clients First helps businesses of all sizes implement business software for their organization. We have seven offices covering the entire United States.

Our goal is to help you improve your business processes, reduce overhead and realize a competitive advantage in your industry. Your business benefits from our team's expertise by increasing ROI and improving your bottom line.

We offer an affordable Quick Turn Implementation plan including any legacy data, so you are operating more efficiently on the first day of use. We also offer full implementation services for more complex needs along with a US-based development team to tackle unique business challenges and scenarios. Our team supports Dynamics 365 solutions and Acumatica cloud ERP. Our team is well versed in Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Project Accounting, and EDI. We specialize in manufacturing and distribution ERP software implementations.

Please contact us to learn more – call 800-331-8382.

Media Contact

Vianey Marchese, Clients First Business Solutions, 800-331-8382, [email protected], https://blog.cfbs-us.com/manufacturing-job-shop/distribution-erp-solutions-at-the-pack-expo-2023

