Clients Nominate 61 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clients of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have nominated 61 attorneys to the Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list, the results of its Sharplegal study.

As part of the study, more than 2,000 senior legal buyers around the world are asked to nominate up to three lawyers they have worked with within the past 12 months who have stood out to them. Those on the resulting list are named Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers. According to Thomson Reuters, a firm with Stand-out Lawyers can "improve client satisfaction, strengthen their brand, increase client advocacy, enhance people engagement, grow share of wallet, and increase profits per partner."

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys have been nominated by their clients as Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers during the Sharplegal study within the past three years:

Name, Practice, Location

Joseph Agostino , Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey

, Intellectual Property & Technology, Lee A. Albanese , Corporate, New Jersey

, Corporate, Drew M. Altman , Corporate, Miami

, Corporate, Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Corporate, Miami

Ian C. Ballon , Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/ Los Angeles / Washington, D.C.

, Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/ / Michael J. Baum , Real Estate, Chicago

, Real Estate, Brian H. Blaney , Corporate, Phoenix

, Corporate, Dennis J. Block , Mergers & Acquisitions/ Corporate/ Private Equity, New York

, Mergers & Acquisitions/ Corporate/ Private Equity, Scott J. Bornstein , Intellectual Property & Technology, New York

, Intellectual Property & Technology, James N. Boudreau , Labor & Employment, Philadelphia

, Labor & Employment, Francis (Frank) R. Bradley , Corporate, Houston

, Corporate, Heath J. Briggs , Intellectual Property & Technology, Denver

, Intellectual Property & Technology, Joshua R. Brown , Intellectual Property Litigation, Orlando

, Intellectual Property Litigation, Trevor J. Chaplick , Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Washington, D.C.

, Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions, Jonathan H. Claydon , Litigation, Chicago

, Litigation, Joseph C. Coates , Litigation, West Palm Beach

, Litigation, Lori G. Cohen , Litigation, Atlanta

, Litigation, Bruno Cova , Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Milan

, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Laura E. Evangelista , Insurance, Albany

, Insurance, Ashley M. Farrell Pickett , Labor & Employment, Los Angeles

, Labor & Employment, Joel Feldman , Trademark and Brand Management, Atlanta

, Trademark and Brand Management, Tiffany S. Fordyce , Labor & Employment, Chicago

, Labor & Employment, Victor Manuel Frías Garces, Corporate, Mexico City

Richard J. Giusto , Real Estate, Miami

, Real Estate, Ernest LaMont Greer , Litigation, Atlanta

, Litigation, Claudia Hard , Finance, Berlin

, Finance, Shari L. Heyen , Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Houston

, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Angelika Hunnefeld , Litigation, Miami

, Litigation, David Jay , Litigation, New Jersey

, Litigation, Kurt A. Kappes , Litigation – Trade Secrets, Sacramento

, Litigation – Trade Secrets, Fred E. Karlinsky , Insurance, Fort Lauderdale / Tallahassee

, Insurance, / Mark D. Kemple , Labor & Employment, Los Angeles

, Labor & Employment, Candice E. Kim , Trademark and Brand Management, Los Angeles

, Trademark and Brand Management, David J. Lasota , Corporate, Chicago

, Corporate, Martin L. Lepelstat , Private Wealth Services, New Jersey

, Private Wealth Services, Kara L. MacCullough , Corporate, Fort Lauderdale / Washington, D.C.

, Corporate, / Steven M. Malina , Litigation, Chicago

, Litigation, Mark I. Michigan , Corporate, Dallas

, Corporate, Matthew W. Miller , Corporate, Fort Lauderdale

, Corporate, Alejandro Ostos Fulda , Litigation, Mexico City

, Litigation, Flora R. Perez , Corporate, Fort Lauderdale

, Corporate, Philip I. Person , Labor & Employment, San Francisco

, Labor & Employment, Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , International Trade & Customs, New York

, International Trade & Customs, Magan Pritam Ray , Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley

, Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley Tina M. Ross , Real Estate, Dallas

, Real Estate, Marc M. Rossell , Corporate, New York

, Corporate, Win Rutherfurd, Corporate, Miami

David I. Schulman , Corporate/ Intellectual Property & Technology, Atlanta

, Corporate/ Intellectual Property & Technology, Jeff E. Scott , Litigation, Los Angeles

, Litigation, Daniella Genet Silberstein , Corporate, Miami

, Corporate, Sylvia E. Simson , Litigation, New York

, Litigation, Ronald G. Skloss , Private Equity, Austin

, Private Equity, Charmaine D. Smith , Entertainment & Media, Atlanta

, Entertainment & Media, Libretta Stennes, Litigation, Minneapolis

Jena M. Valdetero , Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Chicago

, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Richard J. Valladares , Litigation, Atlanta

, Litigation, Jéan E. Wilson, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Orlando

Eric D. Wong , Litigation, New Jersey

, Litigation, William Wu , Energy & Natural Resources / Mergers & Acquisitions, Singapore

, Energy & Natural Resources / Mergers & Acquisitions, Paul G. Yakulis , Corporate, New York

, Corporate, David A. Zetoony , Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Denver

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

