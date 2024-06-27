Clientsuccess Acquires Baton To Offer World-Class Onboarding & Implementation Solutions

"By adding Baton, we're enhancing our suite of solutions to offer a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for managing customer relationships from onboarding through the entire journey." said Dave Blake, Founder/CEO of ClientSuccess. Post this

Why Baton?

Baton's innovative software transforms customer onboarding and implementations by automating workflows, enabling deeper collaboration with customers, and accelerating time to value. It allows teams to:

Standardize Onboarding Workflows: Project templates ensure consistency across engagements, providing a seamless experience for internal stakeholders and external customers.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Real-time task-level reporting facilitates daily improvements and automation from start to finish, freeing teams to focus on delivering outcomes efficiently and quickly.

Achieve Scalability: Unlike spreadsheets and legacy project management tools, Baton consolidates projects, resources, and customer management into a single platform, enabling scalable solutions for growing organizations.

What This Means for ClientSuccess Customers

For our existing customers, the integration of Baton into the ClientSuccess platform represents an exciting opportunity to deliver even better customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Our customers will benefit from a more comprehensive solution designed to streamline workflows and accelerate time-to-value, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide extraordinary customer experiences, high retention, and significant revenue growth.

"Our customers have spoken and confirmed their desire for a unified solution to manage their entire post-sales experience, rather than bouncing between several siloed tools," said Dave Blake, Founder/CEO of ClientSuccess. "With this move, we're doubling down in this space by adding Baton to our suite of solutions for our customers. We're thrilled to welcome Baton's customers and are committed to ensuring that Baton remains a leading, standalone customer onboarding and implementation solution. At the same time, we look forward to fully integrating Baton's powerful capabilities into the ClientSuccess platform, offering our clients an all-in-one solution for managing customer relationships – from onboarding through the entire customer journey."

Join Us on This Journey

This acquisition is a testament to our ongoing dedication to enhancing our offerings and delivering the best tools for customer success, customer onboarding, and customer experience. We invite you to learn more about how the ClientSuccess + Baton integration can benefit your team by scheduling a demo with us today.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements and webinars where we will showcase the combined power of our new capabilities.

For more information about ClientSuccess and our customer success solutions, visit www.clientsuccess.com.

To learn more about Baton and its customer onboarding solutions, visit www.hellobaton.com.

About ClientSuccess:

ClientSuccess, Inc. is a leading customer success platform, empowering mid-market and SMB B2B SaaS companies to proactively manage the customer journey, measure customer health, and maximize retention and growth. Our platform is known for its simplicity and effectiveness in delivering exceptional user experiences and the fastest time to value in the customer success space.

About Baton:

Baton is an innovative customer onboarding and implementation platform designed to accelerate customer onboarding, enhance customer engagement, and streamline implementation processes. Baton helps organizations standardize workflows, accelerate time-to-value, and scale operations efficiently, making it an invaluable tool for growing companies.

Media Contact

Ben Bouteille, ClientSuccess, Inc., 1 801.900.5094, [email protected], www.clientsuccess.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ClientSuccess, Inc.