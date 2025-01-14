ClientSuccess Acquires Product Signals to Transform Product Feedback into Actionable Insights and Unify Post-Sales Teams

"Our acquisition of Product Signals showcases our commitment to creating an integrated platform that enables post-sales teams to work seamlessly together, delivering meaningful impact and measurable outcomes for their customers." – Dave Blake, Founder and CEO of ClientSuccess Post this

Product Signals enables teams to transform customer and internal feedback into actionable insights that drive customer-focused product strategies. By capturing product feedback and enriching it with data from ClientSuccess, businesses can make smarter, more impactful decisions for their product roadmaps.

Key benefits of Product Signals include:

Streamlined Feature Request Management: Collect, categorize, and track feature requests from customers, sales, and internal teams with visibility into both customer-specific and global feedback.

AI-Enhanced Insights: Leverage AI to identify trends, combine similar requests, and uncover hidden opportunities within unstructured feedback.

Data-Driven Prioritization: Enrich feature requests with metrics from ClientSuccess, including renewal potential, total revenue impact, and risks from unmet needs, for smarter decision-making.

Efficient Feedback Loops: Automate updates for stakeholders and integrate with tools like Slack and Jira to maintain alignment.

Enhanced Team Collaboration: Unite product, success, and sales teams around a shared vision to deliver customer-centric solutions.

This acquisition reinforces ClientSuccess' commitment to unifying post-sales teams, workflows, insights, and execution under one integrated platform. Together with our recent acquisition of Baton, which strengthened customer onboarding capabilities, ClientSuccess is shaping the future of post-sales execution and excellence.

"Our acquisition of Product Signals reflects our commitment to delivering an integrated suite that empowers post-sales teams to collaborate seamlessly, driving meaningful impact and measurable outcomes for their customers," said Dave Blake, Founder and CEO of ClientSuccess. "With our acquisition of Baton enhancing customer onboarding and Product Signals driving better product alignment, we're moving beyond the limits of a traditional CSP to provide a unified suite of products for a unified post-sales team to deliver a truly unified customer experience."

A Commitment to Innovation and Integration

Product Signals will be fully integrated into the ClientSuccess platform while remaining available as a standalone solution for organizations seeking a streamlined, dedicated platform for product feedback and feature request management. Similar to our approach with Baton, this "standalone yet fully integrated" strategy ensures that all customers—both current and future—can benefit from the simplicity of Product Signals and the robust advantages of a comprehensive, integrated suite.

For more information about ClientSuccess and our customer solutions, visit www.clientsuccess.com. To learn more about Product Signals and its capabilities, visit www.productsignals.com.

About ClientSuccess:

ClientSuccess is the leading customer platform redefining the post-sales experience for B2B SaaS companies. By uniting customer success, onboarding, and product teams into a single, integrated platform, ClientSuccess delivers seamless customer experiences - from new to renew. Powered by SmartCS AI™, our Gen AI engine, we enable businesses to achieve predictable, profitable growth at scale. As the leader in the CS5.0 AI-first era of customer success, ClientSuccess is shaping the future of post-sales excellence by driving innovation, data-driven insights, and extraordinary customer outcomes.

About Product Signals:

Product Signals is a product feedback and feature request management platform designed to help product, success, and sales teams capture, prioritize, and act on product feedback from customers. It empowers B2B SaaS companies to make smarter product decisions and align their roadmap to what matters most.

