ClientSuccess Acquires Status to Merge the Worlds of Customer Success and Onboarding

"We're thrilled to welcome Status to the ClientSuccess family," said Dave Blake, Founder/CEO of ClientSuccess. "Teams are tired of dealing with the complexity and cost of using multiple solutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This strategic move aligns with our goal to provide both customer success and onboarding teams with specialized solutions for their needs while consolidating toolsets and eliminating operational silos. With the Status acquisition, we'll deliver the best of both worlds—a tailored solution for onboarding teams, as well as the full power of ClientSuccess for teams who want both."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Customer Portal for Customer Collaboration: The enhanced customer portal offers real-time insights and transparency, allowing customers and success teams to align their goals and accelerate time-to-value.

Streamlined Execution and Alignment between Teams: The integration will ensure that both customer success and onboarding teams can communicate and execute plans seamlessly, cutting out the inefficiency of bouncing between multiple platforms.

Tool Consolidation: By offering a comprehensive suite that caters to both customer success and onboarding, the combined solutions will eliminate the need for multiple tools, driving much needed cost efficiencies.

Status's modern approach to customer collaboration and project automation will be seamlessly integrated into ClientSuccess's existing platform, enhancing its capabilities in the areas of onboarding, implementation and ongoing collaboration with customers throughout the customer lifecycle. Unifying customer onboarding and implementation tooling with the ClientSuccess offering brings new solutions to customer success teams, while empowering them to more fully engage with customers throughout important lifecycle events.

"We're excited to join forces with ClientSuccess and leverage their experience and customer base to accelerate our growth and impact," said Tanner Nordstrom, CEO of Status. "Our combined expertise will enable businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape by delivering world-class time-to-value and long-term customer retention and growth."

For more information about ClientSuccess, Inc. and its customer success solutions, please visit www.clientsuccess.com. To learn more about Status and its customer experience analytics tools, please visit https://www.status.cx

