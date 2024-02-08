Clifford Law Offices Hosts 17th Annual Free CLE Program

The 17th Annual Clifford Law Offices Free Continuing Legal Education Webinar will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clifford Law Offices will host its 17th annual free Continuing Legal Education webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The two-hour webcast program will begin at 2:30 pm CST and will be free and open to the public.

The firm welcomes legal professionals, law students, and anyone else with interest to join the free webcast on the topic of "Ethics 2024: Questions from the Trenches."

The interactive program will be moderated by Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices, and feature panelists Kevin L. Hopkins, Brody-O'Neill Endowed Faculty Scholar, University of Illinois Chicago School of Law; Hon. Mary Cay Marubio, Acting Presiding Judge, Pretrial Division, Circuit Court of Cook County; and Melissa A. Smart, Director of Education, Senior Counsel, Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois.

The webinar is approved for CLE credit in five states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Please note: CLE credit is only available to those who attend the webinar during its live broadcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 2:30-4:30 p.m. CST. Those who view the recorded version of the webinar will not be eligible for CLE credit.

To learn more about the upcoming free event or to register, click here.

Clifford Law Offices, https://www.cliffordlaw.com/

