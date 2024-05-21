Clifford Law Offices Offers Free One-Hour Wellness CLE Webinar Accredited in Four States

Clifford Law Offices will present the free one-hour continuing legal education webinar, "Working Wellness: Healthy Solutions for Lawyer Well-Being" on June 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CDT.

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clifford Law Offices will be sponsoring a free Continuing Legal Education (CLE) webinar for lawyer well-being led by Erin Clifford, partner at Clifford Law Offices and corporate wellness consultant and coach. Clifford will present the free one-hour continuing legal education webinar, "Working Wellness: Healthy Solutions for Lawyer Well-Being" on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CDT.

"Working Wellness: Healthy Solutions for Lawyer Well-Being" addresses critical issues in the legal profession – recognizing and addressing mental health and wellness issues that commonly arise among lawyers and other legal professionals, stemming from stress, work exhaustion, and an imbalanced lifestyle. Erin's program empowers lawyers with sustainable strategies to improve work-life balance and learn skills to set clear personal and professional boundaries to help manage stress. Lawyers in attendance will be provided with a developed framework to incorporate self-care into their daily routines more easily.

Erin speaks often on a number of wellness topics including nutrition, stress management, and healthy lifestyle management. Her expertise in wellness has earned her media attention from publications such as Shape Magazine, US News and World Report, Prevention Magazine, and Better Magazine. In 2024, Erin joined the American Bar Association Litigation News Board as its Attorney Health & Wellness columnist to continue providing advice, information, and perspective to legal professionals across the country. She holds a J.D. as well as a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University.

The free continuing legal education program has been approved for 1 hour of Professional Responsibility credit in Illinois, 1 hour of Ethics credit in Iowa, 1.2 hours of Ethics credit in Missouri, and 1 hour of Attorney Professional Conduct credit in Ohio. CLE credit is only available to those who attend the webinar during its live broadcast on June 13, 2024 at 3:00-4:00 p.m. CDT. Those who view the recorded version of the webinar will not be eligible for CLE credit.

To learn more about Clifford Law Offices' free online CLE program or to register now, click here.

