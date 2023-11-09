Clifford Law Offices Ranked in 2024 Edition of Best Law Firms®

Clifford Law Offices has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, nationally in four practice areas and regionally in 10 practice areas
CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clifford Law Offices has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, nationally in four practice areas and regionally in 10 practice areas.
Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.
Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms on a national and/or metropolitan scale signals a unique credibility within the profession. The transparent, collaborative research process employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that are supported by proprietary algorithmic technology to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.
Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers. The 2024 edition of‥ Best Law Firms includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.
Clifford Law Offices received the following rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms:
National Tier 1
Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs
National Tier 3
Commercial Litigation
Railroad Law
Transportation Law
Regional Tier 1: Chicago
Aviation Law
Commercial Litigation
Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs
Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Transportation Law
Regional Tier 2: Chicago
Railroad Law
Regional Tier 3: Chicago
Bet-the-Company Litigation
About Clifford Law Offices
Clifford Law Offices is an award-winning personal injury law firm ranked as one of the top law firms in Illinois. Since 1984, Clifford Law Offices has built a reputation nationally and internationally for expertly and successfully handling complicated claims involving aviation litigation, complex personal injury, wrongful death cases, medical malpractice, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. Clifford Law Offices – Serious Cases. Exceptional Results. To learn more, please visit http://www.cliffordlaw.com.
