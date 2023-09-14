Climate Activists Rev Up Hype as Catastrophe Narrative Crumbles says Friends of Science Society

…in the case of climate change there is no allowance made for the prior probability of man-made climate change, i.e. how likely it is that humans rather than other factors such as solar activity cause most of the warming. Tweet this

Despite claims by the UN that the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report 'highlighted an urgency to act,' an analysis of the IPCC AR6 report by CLINTEL – the climate intelligence network of more than 1600 scientists and scholars, based in The Netherlands – shows that IPCC reports are flawed, media reports of same are wildly overstated. There is no need for urgency. There is no climate emergency, says CLINTEL.

Climate alarmists point to the recent catastrophic downpours of rain and the extreme wildfires as evidence of 'climate breakdown.' Friends of Science Society says water vapour is the most influential greenhouse gas. The more likely reason for the huge rainfalls recently seen in the US, Greece and Libya are the result of the extraordinary Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption of Jan. 14, 2022, which: " was ranked VEI 5.7 because of its extreme explosiveness, estimated at 110 Mt in TNT equivalent, which is twice the largest nuclear explosion ever undertaken." This report in Earth & Environmental Sciences of Dec. 19, 2022, provides astounding detail.

"The mass of injected water is estimated at 146±5 Mt, which - given the ascent rate of the eruptive column of 40 m/s - translates into the flux of water comparable with the discharge of Amazon river. In about four hours, the volcanic cloud grew to the size of Germany and, carried by strong winds in the stratosphere, circumnavigated the Earth in only one week."

Water vapor is an elusive substance as are clouds, which are difficult to model. However, both have very significant effects on climate, as argued by Delgado-Bonal et al (2020).

The most recent signatory of the CLINTEL World Climate Declaration, John F. Clauser, Nobel Prize Winner, agrees that IPCC reports "miss the mark on clouds" as reported in the Epoch Times, Sept. 13, 2023.

Powerful natural events like the catastrophic rainfalls in Greece and Libya cannot be controlled by 'climate action' or 'carbon taxes,' says Friends of Science Society. In their view, humankind would be better served investing in practical adaptations rather than green crony climate projects, or putting nominal money into measures that would lift more people out of poverty and misery, as Bjorn Lomborg suggests in his recent book "Best Things First." This is a theme consistent with his previous book on climate change "False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet."

Though IPCC reports like to claim a 95% certainty that human-industrial activity is responsible for more than half the warming of the past 150 years, mathematician Emeritus Prof. Norman Fenton puts that notion to rest in a new publication by the Global Warming Policy Foundation "The Prosecutor's Fallacy" exposing "the fallacy of the transposed conditional."

He writes: "…in the case of climate change there is no allowance made for the prior probability of man-made climate change, i.e. how likely it is that humans rather than other factors such as solar activity cause most of the warming."

Friends of Science Society 2008 documentary "Climate Catastrophe Cancelled" is being shown to be quite accurate. That documentary featured Dr. Ian Clark as host, one of the few scientists who publicly spoke up about changing his mind on carbon dioxide. It is not a dangerous or threatening element of climate change. Emeritus Prof. Clark will be a guest speaker at Friends of Science Society's 20th Annual Climate Science Event this fall, along with climate policy analyst and energy economist Robert Lyman.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

