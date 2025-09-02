Climate Change AI Co-Founder Priya Donti Named to TIME's Third Annual List of the TIME100 AI

Donti was recognized for her innovative work on AI for climate and energy.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TIME named Climate Change AI co-founder Priya Donti to the 2025 TIME100 AI, a list recognizing the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI). She was named to the list for her innovative work in AI for power grid decarbonization, and for her leadership through Climate Change AI in mobilizing a global community to impactfully harness AI for climate action.

"AI can be an asset for climate and energy, but only if its development is guided by actual climate needs and planetary limits," says Donti. "Shoutout to those in the community working to shape a responsible, equitable, climate-aligned AI future."

Donti is the second member of Climate Change AI to be named to the TIME100 AI list, following the recognition of founding member Sasha Luccioni in 2024.

To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters examined the key stories in AI over the past year and consulted with expert sources and industry leaders for recommendations. The result is a list of 100 leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers who have a stake in the future of AI.

See the full list here: time.com/time100ai

The TIME100 AI will appear in the September 8, 2025, issue of TIME, available on newsstands as of Friday, August 29.

About Climate Change AI: Climate Change AI (CCAI) is a nonprofit that empowers a global community of innovators, practitioners, and decision-makers to accelerate responsible climate action through the use of AI, by addressing critical gaps in expertise, education, coordination, and research-to-deployment infrastructure. Since 2019, CCAI has inspired, informed, and connected thousands of stakeholders across the academic, private, and public sectors through networking and knowledge-sharing events, summer schools and other educational programs, international policy reports, and multi-million dollar global grants programs. See the CCAI website for further details.

