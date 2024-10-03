Climate Change and Disaster Preparedness Covered on All Access with Andy Garcia Program

Knowing what to do before a disaster strikes and after can greatly reduce the risks to one's health, home, and the environment. Post this

Preparing can mean boarding up windows if a hurricane is heading your way or setting an escape plan if wildfires are expected in your area. Preparing for a natural disaster can also mean knowing what to do to reduce potential harm once the storm passes, such as using a generator, or ice-melting agents only as intended.

The program will be partnering with organizations and companies that can help for disaster preparedness that also are equally committed to education on the topic for the public.

All Access with Andy Garcia shares educational content with viewing audiences to inform them about important issues and developments taking place around the world. The programming highlights numerous topics, including education, medicine, technology, and so much more.

About All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia is a series that airs between long form programming on Public Television networks. The show is hosted by Andy Garcia, the notorious actor and director known for his impressive roles in numerous Hollywood hits. All Access with Andy Garcia is produced by a diverse team of award-winning producers, editors, and videographers who work alongside content providers to create the show.

