Climate Control Group Announces Kevin McNamara As New CEO, Effective January 1, 2024

The subsidiaries under the CCG umbrella, including ClimateMaster, IEC, ClimaCool and ClimateCraft, are poised to benefit significantly from McNamara's leadership. As CEO, McNamara will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and ensuring a unified approach to achieving strategic goals.

"The HVAC industry as a whole looks to Kevin for his expertise, further proving his ability to step into this role and guide CCG and its brands forward," said Lorie Quillin-Bell, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Climate Control Group. "With innovation and quality at the forefront of his strategy, CCG will continue to grow and exceed performance expectations."

To learn more about The Climate Control Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including ClimateMaster, IEC, ClimaCool, and ClimateCraft, please visit ccgi-hvac.com.

