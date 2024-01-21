Climate Control Group Announces Kevin McNamara As New CEO, Effective January 1, 2024

The Climate Control Group, Inc., (CCG), an NIBE Group Member, proudly announces the promotion of Kevin McNamara to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Climate Control Group, Inc., (CCG), an NIBE Group Member, proudly announces the promotion of Kevin McNamara to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. McNamara, who served as the Chief Operating Officer since 2021, has played a pivotal role in steering the company toward impressive sales achievements and revenue growth.
Kevin McNamara brings a wealth of experience in the HVAC industry, leveraging his strategic vision and leadership acumen to drive excellence within CCG and its subsidiaries. The NIBE Climate Solutions Board of Directors unanimously approved this decision, highlighting their confidence in McNamara's ability to lead the company into a new era of innovation and success.
The subsidiaries under the CCG umbrella, including ClimateMaster, IEC, ClimaCool and ClimateCraft, are poised to benefit significantly from McNamara's leadership. As CEO, McNamara will spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and ensuring a unified approach to achieving strategic goals.
"The HVAC industry as a whole looks to Kevin for his expertise, further proving his ability to step into this role and guide CCG and its brands forward," said Lorie Quillin-Bell, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Climate Control Group. "With innovation and quality at the forefront of his strategy, CCG will continue to grow and exceed performance expectations."
To learn more about The Climate Control Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including ClimateMaster, IEC, ClimaCool, and ClimateCraft, please visit ccgi-hvac.com.
