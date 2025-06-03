Climate Control Group Appoints Daniel Ellis as Chief Executive Officer

"As CEO, my immediate objective is to align and focus our people during this important transition for CCG," said Ellis. "It is their dedication, creativity and talent that will drive our future." Post this

Ellis's rare combination of internal knowledge and extensive history, along with his system engineering experience and recent decade leading a commercial design-build HVAC contractor, gives him a unique perspective of the broader HVAC industry.

"Dan's return offers both continuity and renewed strategic focus," said Simon Karlin, head of NIBE Climate Solutions. "His unique blend of technical acumen, field experience and deep understanding of CCG's operations well positions him to guide our organization into its next phase of growth."

To learn more about CCG and its subsidiaries, visit ccgi-hvac.com/

