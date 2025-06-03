Climate Control Group Appoints Daniel Ellis as Chief Executive Officer

The Climate Control Group, Inc. (CCG) announced this week the appointment of Daniel Ellis as Chief Executive Officer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Climate Control Group, Inc. (CCG) announced this week the appointment of Daniel Ellis as Chief Executive Officer, where he will focus on strengthening CCG's operations and expanding the adoption of its core technologies.
Ellis served in the executive leadership of CCG subsidiary ClimateMaster for 20 years from 1995 to 2015, including the last 15 years as President, where he was instrumental in shaping the company's strategic and operational direction. He brings more than four decades of experience advancing the water source and geothermal heat pump industry, including the 1983 co-founding of WaterFurnace, where he served as executive VP and later CEO until 1995. In recognition of his significant technical contributions and ardent industry advocacy, Ellis was awarded the Ritter von Rittinger Medal in 2014, the highest international honor in the air conditioning, heat pump and refrigeration industry.
"As CEO, my immediate objective is to align and focus our people during this important transition for CCG," said Ellis. "It is their dedication, creativity and talent that will drive our future."
Ellis's rare combination of internal knowledge and extensive history, along with his system engineering experience and recent decade leading a commercial design-build HVAC contractor, gives him a unique perspective of the broader HVAC industry.
"Dan's return offers both continuity and renewed strategic focus," said Simon Karlin, head of NIBE Climate Solutions. "His unique blend of technical acumen, field experience and deep understanding of CCG's operations well positions him to guide our organization into its next phase of growth."
To learn more about CCG and its subsidiaries, visit ccgi-hvac.com/ or follow CCG on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/climate-control-group.
Media Contact
Elyse Maxwell, Climate Control Group, 1 4054410010, [email protected], https://ccgi-hvac.com/
SOURCE Climate Control Group
Share this article