Climate Control Group Partners With the New Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Technicians (FAME) Chapter in Oklahoma City

The FAME program provides a unique career path in manufacturing through education and training, while partnering with local manufacturers to provide practical on-the-job work experience and income. Upon completion of a two-year program, students earn an Associate of Applied Science degree, an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) certification, and the potential of immediate full-time employment.

Oklahoma State University - OKC will serve as the educational partner, providing classroom, laboratory space, equipment and instructors for the program. The Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce will act as the hub organization and convening partner, critically bringing businesses, community leaders, and stakeholders together for the program's success.

"As an employer in Oklahoma over multiple decades, we understand the importance of the manufacturing talent pipeline," said John Behrend, Senior HR director for Climate Control Group. "We are thrilled to be among the first partners to introduce FAME to Oklahoma City. We are dedicated to developing this exceptional program in our community and giving people a chance to grow their skills."

Climate Control Group will help give students a competitive edge to earn higher paying and skilled positions in the HVAC industry.

About The Climate Control Group, Inc.

The Climate Control Group, Inc., ("Climate Control Group") a NIBE Group Member, is a leading provider of sustainable climate control solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency and comfort. With a focus on research, development, and compliance, Climate Control Group is committed to shaping the future of sustainable heating and cooling with renewable technologies.

