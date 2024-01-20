Climate Control Group Unveils Forward-Moving Plan For All Four Brands During 2024 AHR Expo

"Our focus for moving forward is quality, innovation, and a dedication to a company culture that empowers people to achieve excellence," said Kevin McNamara, CEO, Climate Control Group. "We hope to showcase the many efforts tied to these goals during AHR." Post this

"Climate Control Group continued this past year to focus on product innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Kevin McNamara, CEO, Climate Control Group. "We celebrated the 75th anniversary of one CCG brand this year, IEC. Our focus for moving forward is quality, innovation, and a dedication to a company culture that empowers people to achieve excellence. We hope to showcase the many efforts tied to these goals during AHR."

The Innovation Experience in booth #S7169 will display the latest technologies and solutions from ClimateMaster, International Environmental Corporation, ClimateCraft and ClimaCool with a virtual tabletop experience that is simultaneously broadcasted on screens within the booth for an immersive journey.

Join Climate Control Group and its four brands delivering HVAC excellence for in-booth presentations including:

Commercial Strategies for Geothermal Heat Pumps - Monday, Jan. 22 - 10 am and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 1 pm

- 10 am and - 1 pm Why Water? Renewable, Non-Toxic Efficient Fan Coil Solutions - Monday, Jan. 22 - 10:45 am and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 10 am

- 10:45 am and - 10 am Understanding and Applying the Inflation Reduction Act - Monday, Jan. 22 - 11:30 am and Tuesday, Jan 23 - 1:45 pm

- 11:30 am and - 1:45 pm The Future of Residential Geothermal - Planned Communities - Monday, Jan. 22 - 12:15 pm

- 12:15 pm Specifying Simplified: Inspire Your Engineers to Design with IEC Fan Coils - Monday, Jan. 22 - 1 PM

- 1 PM Join the Decarbonization Movement with Modular Chillers - Monday, Jan. 22 - 1:45 pm and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 10:45 am

- 1:45 pm and - 10:45 am Making the Impossible Upgrades Possible with Access Air Handlers - Monday, Jan. 22 - 2:30 pm and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 2:30 pm

- 2:30 pm and - 2:30 pm Introducing EnviroKIT: Unleash Growth Potential in the Replacement HVAC Market - Monday, Jan. 22 - 3:15 pm

- 3:15 pm Building Electrification with Geothermal Heat Pumps - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 11:30 am

- 11:30 am Leading the Change to Low GWP Refrigerants - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 12:15 pm

- 12:15 pm Demystifying & Mainstreaming Drilling for Geothermal Heat Pumps - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 3:15 pm

Climate Control Group AHR Expo Spotlights will feature:

EnviroKIT – A kitted solution for replacing aging and failing fan coil components

ClimateMaster iGate2 - Remote diagnostics in the palm of your hand

IRA 2023 Tax Credit - pre-registration process and more

Other Climate Control Group experts will be presenting at the AHR Expo on compelling topics including decarbonization and IRA tax credits, increased hydronic system efficiency, and advanced remote diagnostic service solutions. For more information visit: https://ccgi-hvac.com/ahr

