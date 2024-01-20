Climate Control Group Unveils Forward-Moving Plan For All Four Brands During 2024 AHR Expo

During the AHR Expo at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, January 22 - 25 2024, The Climate Control Group, Inc., ("Climate Control Group") a NIBE Group Member, will showcase sustainable and industry-leading HVAC innovations for both commercial and residential applications with an immersive virtual presentation, along with in-booth expert seminars at booth #S7169.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oklahoma City, Okla. (Jan. 19, 2024) - During the AHR Expo at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, January 22 - 25 2024, The Climate Control Group, Inc., ("Climate Control Group") a NIBE Group Member, will showcase sustainable and industry-leading HVAC innovations for both commercial and residential applications with an immersive virtual presentation, along with in-booth expert seminars at booth #S7169.
Climate Control Group consists of four dynamic brands with a diverse portfolio of industry-leading HVAC solutions including ClimateMaster, International Environmental Corporation (IEC), ClimateCraft and ClimaCool. The integration of these four companies has resulted in increased supply chain leverage, cost control, and accelerated innovation. The organization delivers renewable and sustainable HVAC technologies, including ground source heat pumps and hydronic fan coil solutions.
"Climate Control Group continued this past year to focus on product innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Kevin McNamara, CEO, Climate Control Group. "We celebrated the 75th anniversary of one CCG brand this year, IEC. Our focus for moving forward is quality, innovation, and a dedication to a company culture that empowers people to achieve excellence. We hope to showcase the many efforts tied to these goals during AHR."
The Innovation Experience in booth #S7169 will display the latest technologies and solutions from ClimateMaster, International Environmental Corporation, ClimateCraft and ClimaCool with a virtual tabletop experience that is simultaneously broadcasted on screens within the booth for an immersive journey.
Join Climate Control Group and its four brands delivering HVAC excellence for in-booth presentations including:
- Commercial Strategies for Geothermal Heat Pumps - Monday, Jan. 22 - 10 am and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 1 pm
- Why Water? Renewable, Non-Toxic Efficient Fan Coil Solutions - Monday, Jan. 22 - 10:45 am and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 10 am
- Understanding and Applying the Inflation Reduction Act - Monday, Jan. 22 - 11:30 am and Tuesday, Jan 23 - 1:45 pm
- The Future of Residential Geothermal - Planned Communities - Monday, Jan. 22 - 12:15 pm
- Specifying Simplified: Inspire Your Engineers to Design with IEC Fan Coils - Monday, Jan. 22 - 1 PM
- Join the Decarbonization Movement with Modular Chillers - Monday, Jan. 22 - 1:45 pm and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 10:45 am
- Making the Impossible Upgrades Possible with Access Air Handlers - Monday, Jan. 22 - 2:30 pm and Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 2:30 pm
- Introducing EnviroKIT: Unleash Growth Potential in the Replacement HVAC Market - Monday, Jan. 22 - 3:15 pm
- Building Electrification with Geothermal Heat Pumps - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 11:30 am
- Leading the Change to Low GWP Refrigerants - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 12:15 pm
- Demystifying & Mainstreaming Drilling for Geothermal Heat Pumps - Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 3:15 pm
Climate Control Group AHR Expo Spotlights will feature:
- EnviroKIT – A kitted solution for replacing aging and failing fan coil components
- ClimateMaster iGate2 - Remote diagnostics in the palm of your hand
- IRA 2023 Tax Credit - pre-registration process and more
Other Climate Control Group experts will be presenting at the AHR Expo on compelling topics including decarbonization and IRA tax credits, increased hydronic system efficiency, and advanced remote diagnostic service solutions. For more information visit: https://ccgi-hvac.com/ahr
Media Contact
Wallace Kittredge, Climate Control Group, 1 6145307926, [email protected]
SOURCE Climate Control Group
Share this article