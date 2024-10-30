Climate Control Group's EnviroKIT® Wins Prestigious 2025 AHR Expo Innovation Award for Cooling

"EnviroKIT® was developed to meet the specific needs of hospitality and similar industries where room downtime has a direct impact on revenue and guest satisfaction," stated Shane Lantz, Climate Control Group representative. Post this

"EnviroKIT® was developed to meet the specific needs of hospitality and similar industries where room downtime has a direct impact on revenue and guest satisfaction," stated Shane Lantz, Climate Control Group representative. "Because it is easy to install with minimal disruption, EnviroKIT® provides a transformative solution that aligns with Climate Control Group's commitment to efficient HVAC technology delivered with sustainable and simple solutions."

The AHR Expo Innovation Award recognizes industry leaders advancing HVACR technologies with cutting-edge products, and EnviroKIT® stands out as a prime example of innovation for high-demand environments.

In addition to the AHR Expo Innovation Award, EnviroKIT® has also received the 2024 Dealer Design Award from ACHR News in the Light Commercial Equipment category, further solidifying its impact as a leader in HVAC retrofit solutions.

Some key features of the award-winning IEC EnviroKIT® include:

High-efficiency EC motors and blower housings: For optimized energy savings and performance.

Comprehensive kit option: Includes control kits, double-sloped stainless steel drain pans, and valve packages, encased in durable 20-gauge galvanized steel for easy, reliable installation.

Nearly plug-and-play compatibility: Works seamlessly with existing thermostats, allowing for rapid installations with minimal interruption to room availability.

Flexible configurations: Available in multiple cooling and heating coil options to adapt to varied environmental demands.

EnviroKIT® brings together the essential aftermarket components needed to sustainably retrofit vertical stack fan coils without the need for full-unit replacements. With a kitted solution that provides quick, high-quality results, Climate Control Group has set a new standard for HVAC retrofits that prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and end-user comfort- without sacrificing uptime. For more information on EnviroKIT® and to see it live at the 2025 AHR Expo, visit Booth 3927 or go to www.climatecontrolgroup.com/envirokit.

About Climate Control Group:

As an industry leader in HVAC innovation, Climate Control Group remains dedicated to providing sustainable, high-quality heating and cooling solutions that meet the unique demands of hospitality, healthcare, and multifamily sectors. With the award-winning EnviroKIT® from the IEC brand, CCG continues to shape the future of HVAC technology with products that combine performance, sustainability, and user-focused design.

Media Contact

Elyse Maxwell, Climate Control Group, 1 4054410010, [email protected], ccgi-hvac.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Climate Control Group