Climate-Disaster President or Disaster for the Climate Cartel asks Friends of Science Society

Meanwhile, in Canada, UN Climate Czar Mark Carney was recently appointed as an advisor to the ruling Liberal Party on economic matters. The Hill Times reported on Sept. 18, 2024, that Carney advises a "low-carbon future above all," despite the fact that reports by both the Canada Energy Regulator and the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives have shown that "Getting to Net Zero" is unattainable without dramatic degrowth, poverty and energy deprivation for Canadians.

Carney has been nicknamed "Carbon Tax Carney" by the opposition, but more concerning is his new influence and potential Conflicts of Interests related to his many commercial connections, as reported by the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2024, writing that "…sustainable finance market watchers who say the executive at Brookfield Asset Management cannot balance his role in the Liberal party's re-election effort with new marching orders at the corporate giant to double its massive trillion-dollar portfolio in the next few years."

The Logic, on Sept. 18, 2024, reported, "Brookfield in talks with Canadian pensions to create new $50B fund for domestic assets," further raising concerns about Carney's unelected status and the bypassing of federal ethics rulings due to the manner of his appointment.

Carney's GFANZ has also been under review by the US House Judiciary Committee with respect to what they have dubbed the 'climate cartel' claiming that: The report states: "The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging "a Global World War" for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation, and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly, and eat…"

By contrast, hard core climate activists like Bill McKibben, writing in The Guardian of Sept. 6, 2024, goes so far as to suggest, "If we elect Donald Trump, we may feel the effects not for years, and not for a generation. We may read our mistake in the geological record a million years hence."

Friends of Science Society notes that referencing the geological record of the past would mean that people would see there is no present climate crisis or emergency of any kind.

Ron Davison, president of Friends of Science Society, has created an excellent set of 'Stripes' showing the vast variations in temperature and carbon dioxide over geological time, illustrating that there is no present-day climate emergency.

Sadly, Friends of Science says that media lockout of skeptical views prevents open, civil debate on such matters. The climate issue has become so starkly polarized that some journalists and political strategists recommend not using the word 'climate change,' fearing a 'greenlash' as reported in TIME Magazine, July 30, 2024.

Likewise, in a recent Covering Climate Now webinar, Lisa Friedman of the New York Times stated that "…we don't give or amplify space for people who are denying climate change …though we might think of those folks as extremists, they became the establishment in the Trump Administration." She spoke of the quandary of having to decide how to quote, or if to quote an alleged 'denier' if they were the head of the EPA. Such was the case under President Trump when Scott Pruitt was head of the EPA.

Activists foresee a climate disaster election; climate realists foresee an economic disaster due to climate policies and green cronies cashing in at the expense of the middle class. Friends of Science calls for open, civil debate and full cost-benefit analysis to find practical, common ground.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

