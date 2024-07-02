Climate Finance Advisory Sustainable Capital Advisors Launches AskSustainable Europe

AskSustainable is the largest database of climate-friendly banking and investing products currently available to consumers and institutional investors. We look forward to adding even more climate-friendly products to the platform later this year. Post this

"AskSustainable is the largest database of climate-friendly banking and investing products currently available to consumers and institutional investors," said Trenton Allen, CEO, Sustainable Capital Advisors. "We're excited to expand the platform's reach to include information for folks in these western European countries and look forward to adding even more climate-friendly products to the platform later this year."

AskSustainable Europe is an expansion of the groundbreaking AskSustainable U.S. platform originally launched in November 2022 designed to transform how U.S.-based consumers manage their finances and make climate-friendly investments in sustainable solutions. AskSustainable U.S. now includes financial literacy resources, guides and articles on green banking and sustainable finance as well as an updated database of climate-friendly financial products.

Switching to a bank that prioritizes sustainable investments can significantly reduce personal banking emissions by 76 percent on average for U.S. consumers, according to research by Project Drawdown. Moreover, sustainable investing is becoming increasingly attractive, with more than 77 percent of global investors interested, according to Morgan Stanley's Institute for Sustainable Investing. Reports show that sustainable funds generated median returns of 12.6 percent in 2023, almost 50 percent ahead of the 8.6 percent of traditional funds.

"As our tagline states, 'change is in your pocket' and every dollar invested in climate-friendly products can make a significant positive impact on the environment," said Allen.

AskSustainable provides users with innovative financial products that align with their values and contribute to a more sustainable future. The platform is free to use and offers detailed information on various climate-friendly financial products, helping consumers make informed decisions that support both their financial goals and the planet. By offering a comprehensive database of sustainable financial options, AskSustainable aims to promote environmental responsibility and support a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.asksustainable.com.

About Sustainable Capital Advisors

Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA) is a financial advisory and strategic consulting firm focused on connecting capital to sustainable infrastructure solutions. Founded by Trenton Allen, a finance sector leader with over $30 billion in transaction experience, SCA has served as a trusted advisor in the sustainable finance industry since 2012. With extensive experience both nationally and internationally, SCA serves as an active capital markets participant evaluating the full range of sustainable infrastructure activities and providing a broad perspective and expansive toolkit to deliver strategic solutions that meet client's needs. Throughout their work in sustainable finance, municipal infrastructure, strategy consulting, policy, and research, SCA prioritizes listening to clients, understanding their needs, and developing solutions to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.sustainablecap.com.

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Sustainable Capital Advisors, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.sustainablecap.com

SOURCE Sustainable Capital Advisors