Climate Finance Advisory Sustainable Capital Advisors Launches Sustainable Infrastructure Finance Academy in Response to $27B Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Grant Awards

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA), a financial consulting firm dedicated to connecting capital to sustainable infrastructure projects, has announced the launch of Sustainable Infrastructure Finance Academy (SIFAC). SIFAC offers a pragmatic approach to developing and deploying the next generation of climate finance products and structures. The platform aims to maximize capital from the historic $27 Billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) and other resources, ensuring that organizations have the necessary tools to support activities that expand environmental, health, climate, and economic benefits to communities who need it most. The platform will support community lenders, developers, governments, financial institutions, and community-based organizations with a full launch in the third quarter of 2024.

"With SIFAC, our mission is to accelerate capital deployment towards a more equitable, resilient, and profitable sustainable infrastructure transition for all of our communities," said Trenton Allen, CEO, Sustainable Capital Advisors. "The release of capital from the GGRF is a historic and unique moment to help traditionally underserved communities adversely impacted by climate change receive the financial support they so desperately need."

The GGRF, a national program created under the Inflation Reduction Act, presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to access financing for clean investments nationwide, particularly in historically marginalized communities. SIFAC is SCA's response to this opportunity, offering a comprehensive, scalable, and customized approach to support community lenders. Robust hands-on technical assistance will be provided for the development of climate finance programs that best align with technology preferences, geography, existing products, business strategy, and overall risk tolerance.

"Grant awards like the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund provide vital funding and resources for community lenders, particularly those supporting underserved and historically disadvantaged communities across the country," said Lenwood V. Long, Sr., CEO at the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs. "As part of our advocacy efforts, The Alliance leads the Community Builders of Color Coalition to support members of loans funds in expanding their climate lending programs. Platforms like SIFAC can provide essential knowledge and resources to drive energy and climate transition in our most vulnerable communities."

SIFAC's platform utilizes four core components (Knowledge Center, Finance Toolbox, Group Learning, and Direct Support) and offers an annual subscription model with tiered membership levels. This allows financial institutions to select the range of services that best meet their needs and budget.

"Resource-constrained organizations often lack the ability to pay for the high-quality services they need, and our communities deserve better," said Allen. "That's why we created SIFAC – to provide first-class services and support to the climate finance ecosystem through a pricing model that allows us to scale while keeping costs low for community lenders. This ensures they get support they need, not just what they can afford."

The SIFAC platform is built on SCA's unique involvement in the broader sustainable infrastructure finance market and direct client experience, including serving as the advisor to various Community Finance Development Institutions and Green Banks. While SIFAC primarily serves community lenders including loan funds, credit unions, minority deposit institutions, banks, and green banks, it is also designed to support the full network of community-based organizations, project developers, municipalities and more. Offering hands-on support and guidance to this diverse ecosystem is critical to accelerating the pace of project implementation.

"We care about climate and environmental justice, and SIFAC offers a platform to inform and equip the sustainable market and climate finance ecosystems to execute projects benefitting communities across the country," said Alexandria McBride, Senior Program Officer, Waverley Street Foundation.

SIFAC will provide early access to online webinars, policy briefs, and other services starting in early summer 2024, ahead of the full launch later this year. Visit www.sifac.org to sign up for updates and access initial resources. Visitors are encouraged to complete a survey to help SCA refine and develop the Academy's curriculum.

Sustainable Capital Advisors (SCA) is a financial advisory and strategic consulting firm focused on connecting capital to sustainable infrastructure solutions. Founded by Trenton Allen, a finance sector leader with over $30 billion in transaction experience, SCA has served as a trusted advisor in the sustainable finance industry since 2012. With extensive experience both nationally and internationally, SCA serves as an active capital markets participant evaluating the full range of sustainable infrastructure activities and providing a broad perspective and expansive toolkit to deliver strategic solutions that meet client's needs. Throughout their work in sustainable finance, municipal infrastructure, strategy consulting, policy, and research, SCA prioritizes listening to clients, understanding their needs, and developing solutions to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.sustainablecap.com.

