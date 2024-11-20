Climate-Smart Soybeans Enter U.S. Market in USDA-Backed Milestone

"As consumer interest in sustainable products grows, initiatives like this serve a dual purpose: supporting farmers in adopting and maintaining sustainable practices while making climate-smart options accessible in the marketplace." Post this

"The ability to trace and build markets for climate-smart commodities throughout the supply chain has proven to be a barrier to widespread adoption," said Nick Goeser, co-founder of Carbon A List, which administers the Transform F2C grant. "We're thrilled that this project is already having success in demonstrating that a traceable approach can work with climate-smart agriculture in the supply chain. And this is only the beginning," Goeser said.

The Transform F2C project incentivizes producers to implement climate-smart practices, such as cover cropping, conservation crop rotation and reduced tillage practices. These practices reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote carbon sequestration and improve soil health.

The project expects to engage farmers implementing these practices across the Midwest and Great Plains regions, with a goal to exceed the 36,000-acre target set forth at the beginning of the effort.

Eric Kresin, general manager in Scoular's Grain Division, said the processing of the climate-smart soybeans signals the company's commitment to sustainability.

"We are proud to support our producers in their sustainability efforts and pass along those benefits to consumers through the supply chain," he said.

The Transform F2C project includes feed-grade and food-grade soybeans, feed-grade and food-grade oats and a Manure Management Incentive for dairy farms.

